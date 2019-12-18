Encoded Therapeutics Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Key Appointments in Regulatory and Human Resources Functions

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encoded Therapeutics, Inc. (Encoded), a precision gene therapy company, today announced the continued expansion of its senior leadership team. Nancy Boman, M.D., Ph.D., has joined Encoded as chief regulatory officer, and Monique Bobadilla as chief people and culture officer.

"These two senior leaders add to our diverse and experienced team, further enhancing our ability to create and deliver innovative gene therapies to patients," said Encoded co-founder and chief executive officer Kartik Ramamoorthi, Ph.D. "Monique has spent most of her career in the biotech sector, and has an eye for attracting talent and building a strong corporate culture. Nancy played a major role in collaborating with the FDA to get the first pediatric neuromuscular gene therapy, Zolgensma®, approved when the regulatory path for gene therapy was new for both the FDA and the industry. We welcome them both to Encoded and look forward to drawing on their expertise."

"Encoded has a tremendous opportunity to bring potentially life-changing treatments to patients with Dravet Syndrome and other serious genetic diseases," said Dr. Boman. "I am thrilled to bring my experience in gene therapy development to Encoded as we advance ETX101 to the clinic."

"I am delighted to join Encoded at this significant moment of growth for the company," said Bobadilla. "I look forward to collaborating with the entire team to scale the organization on the foundation of our values-based culture, in support of our efforts to develop precision therapies for patients in need."

New Leadership Team Appointments:

Nancy Boman , M.D., Ph.D., has 25 years of experience in regulatory affairs and clinical development, and has led the filing of more than 15 drug marketing applications. She joins Encoded from AveXis, Inc., where she was chief regulatory officer and led the successful Biologics License Application (BLA) for Zolgensma. She previously served as senior vice president, regulatory affairs and pharmacovigilance at Alder BioPharmaceuticals. Before that, she held positions in regulatory affairs and clinical development at Acucela, Inc., Genentech, Inc., and Amgen, Inc. She earned her B.Sc. and M.D., as well as her Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of British Columbia .

About Encoded

Encoded Therapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company developing precision gene therapies for a broad range of severe genetic disorders. Our mission is to realize the potential of genomics-driven precision medicine by overcoming key limitations of viral gene therapy. We focus on delivering life-changing advances that move away from disease management and towards lasting disease modification. We are advancing our lead asset, ETX101, for the treatment of SCN1A-positive Dravet Syndrome. For more information, please visit www.Encoded.com.

