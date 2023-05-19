EncompaaS LLC and Forefront Technologies Form Reseller and Professional Services Partnership to Bring Next Generation Data Governance and Analytics to Customers

News provided by

EncompaaS

19 May, 2023, 08:38 ET

CHICAGO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EncompaaS LLC, a leading SaaS provider of data governance and analytics solutions, today announced a reseller and professional services partnership with Forefront Technologies, a technology solutions provider based in Burlington, North Carolina. This new partnership will bring data discovery, governance and analytics solutions to Forefront's portfolio of offering to clients around the world.

With this partnership, Forefront Technologies will now be able to offer EncompaaS competencies in data discovery and classification, governance, and analytics to clients seeking to understand and utilize their corporate data for better business outcomes. Massive growth of data across the corporate environment, in structured, semi structured and unstructured formats, has paralyzed most organizations' ability to understand and derive insight from the information they create. The EncompaaS platform provides a unified solution that enables businesses to gain value from their information and improve efficiency.

"We are thrilled to partner with Forefront Technologies and bring our competencies to Forefront's client base," said Jesse Todd, CEO of EncompaaS. "Forefront's deep expertise in delivering technology solutions to businesses in the region makes them an ideal partner for us. Together, we will provide clients with the capabilities they need to understand, govern and gain insights into the large data sets they manage."

"We are excited to partner with EncompaaS to provide our clients with best-in-class data discovery and analytics solutions," said Randall Smith, Vice President of Sales at Forefront Technologies. "As more and more businesses struggle with understanding and managing their data, the need for comprehensive data governance and analytics solutions has never been greater. The EncompaaS platform will add to our information governance portfolio to enable our clients to maximize the value of their information."

About EncompaaS LLC: EncompaaS LLC is a leading provider of data discovery, governance and analytics solutions, enabling businesses to govern, secure, and optimize their information environments. The EncompaaS platform provides a unified solution for managing and analyzing information on premises and in multi-cloud environments, enabling businesses to derive better business outcomes and improve efficiency. For more information, visit www.encompaas.cloud.

About Forefront Technologies: Forefront Technologies is a technology solutions provider based in North Carolina. Forefront's expertise spans across multiple industries, including utilities, energy, manufacturing, oil & gas, financial services, and government. The company provides a range of services, including technology consulting, managed services, and IT staffing. For more information, visit www.fftechnologies.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Randall Smith, [email protected] or 336-260-3823 or Lisa McKenna, VP Channels, [email protected] or 650-533-8080

SOURCE EncompaaS

