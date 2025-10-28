Encompass and ServicePower Partnership Transforms Appliance Service Jobs

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, a division of Parts Town Unlimited and the largest supplier of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) replacement parts in North America, today announced a strategic integration with ServicePower, a leading field service management platform. This collaboration enables service providers to seamlessly manage jobs and parts procurement on a single platform, streamlining workflows, reducing repeat visits, and elevating customer satisfaction.

All the Tools in One Portal

Through this integration, service technicians never need to leave the ServicePower job portal. All job details, parts ordering, and updates stay in one place, increasing accuracy, and efficiency.

Key benefits include:

Seamless Job Management: All job details remain in the ServicePower job portal, eliminating extra logins and wasted time.

All job details remain in the ServicePower job portal, eliminating extra logins and wasted time. End-to-End Part Researching and Ordering: Order parts, track orders, select shipping, and access photos, exploded BOMs, and schematics, all without leaving the dispatch screen via Encompass parts APIs.

Order parts, track orders, select shipping, and access photos, exploded BOMs, and schematics, all without leaving the dispatch screen via Encompass parts APIs. Direct OEM Mapping: Access the exact model, BOM, and OEM parts tied to the job at hand for faster, more accurate repairs.

Access the exact model, BOM, and OEM parts tied to the job at hand for faster, more accurate repairs. Flexible Fulfillment: Ship parts directly to the homeowner, service center, remote tech, or alternate location of choice directly from Encompass with notifications on ship and delivery times.

Ship parts directly to the homeowner, service center, remote tech, or alternate location of choice directly from Encompass with notifications on ship and delivery times. Automated Job Updates: Jobs are automatically linked with part order status, eliminating unnecessary client calls and enabling rescheduling.

Jobs are automatically linked with part order status, eliminating unnecessary client calls and enabling rescheduling. Industry-Leading OEM and Home Warranty Integrations : Encompass leads the market with deep integrations across top manufacturers, including GE Appliances, LG Electronics, Beko, many additional Warranty companies, and Big Box retailers.

: Encompass leads the market with deep integrations across top manufacturers, including GE Appliances, LG Electronics, Beko, many additional Warranty companies, and Big Box retailers. Full Lifecycle Support: Model/part research, order creation and edits, revisions, automated status updates, and returns processing are all managed within the ServicePower job screen.

The Encompass Advantage: Scale, Service, and Speed

Encompass delivers unmatched service levels backed by the largest OEM replacement parts footprint in North America. Powered by cutting-edge robotics, automation, and AI-driven tools, Encompass continues to set new standards for speed, precision, and efficiency.

"At Encompass, our mission is to make parts procurement and service execution as seamless and efficient as possible," said Robert Coolidge, President & CEO of Encompass Supply Chain Solutions. "Encompass is directly integrated into more warranty systems and service business management software than any other parts distributor, and this integration with ServicePower further strengthens that leadership. It puts the industry's largest OEM parts inventory, most advanced automation, and AI-driven tools directly into the hands of technicians—helping them save time, reduce callbacks, and deliver first-time repairs that delight homeowners and strengthen OEM brand trust."

Innovation That Improves First-Time Repairs

Encompass's AI-enhanced search and intelligent BOM mapping tools help technicians quickly identify the right OEM parts for every job. By combining ServicePower's dispatch capabilities with Encompass's deep parts catalog and real-time status updates, service organizations can increase first-time fix rates, reduce costly repeat trips, and improve customer confidence.

"ServicePower is committed to empowering service providers with the technology they need to drive operational excellence," said Frank Gelbart, CEO of ServicePower. "By partnering with Encompass, we're giving technicians one of the most powerful tools available: instant access to the right OEM parts, real-time order visibility, and simplified logistics—all from within the ServicePower platform. Together, we're helping service organizations increase efficiency, control costs, and enhance the customer experience."

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

Formed in 1953, Encompass is the country's largest supplier of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home including Home Appliance, HVAC, Consumer Electronics, Lawn & Garden, Mobile, and Power Tools. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

In 2022, Encompass was acquired by Parts Town Unlimited to expand its residential parts division. For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About ServicePower

ServicePower is a global leader in AI-powered field service management software, helping enterprise organizations drive operational and cost-saving efficiencies. With end-to-end optimization of workforce productivity, its solutions deliver real-time scheduling, intelligent automated contractor dispatch, and enhanced customer, contractor, and employee experiences. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, including GE Appliances, LG, Electrolux, Hisense, and AIG, ServicePower is the only cloud-based platform that seamlessly manages both employed and contracted workforces to drive improved first-time fix rates, reduced drive times, higher CSAT, and fast ROI. With integration across CRM, ERP, and IoT systems, ServicePower is a scalable, intelligent field service solution that transforms field operations and elevates the end customer journey. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and operates across the US and EMEA. For more information, visit servicepower.com.

Media Contact: Amie DeLuca, Agency H5, amie@agencyh5.com

SOURCE Encompass Supply Chain Solutions