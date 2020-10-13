Encompass Group Introduces the COVAIRE™ Clear Barrier Drape to Further Protect Health Providers from COVID-19 Spread During Aerosol-Generating Procedures

MCDONOUGH, Ga., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Group, LLC, a leading manufacturer and marketer of reusable textiles, professional apparel, and disposable and single-use medical products, announces the COVAIRE™ clear barrier drape, an innovative new product that helps contain viral aerosols using a clear plastic disposable barrier. For healthcare providers, the single-use COVAIRE is the only PPE that is specifically designed to be the most simple and effective additional barrier to further protect providers from pathogen exposure – including COVID-19 – during and after aerosol-generating procedures, such as intubation and extubation, offering a new element to strengthen the essential PPE protocol.

Recent studies from the New England Journal of Medicine have proved that once aerosolization occurs, airborne particles containing the live COVID-19 virus may be suspended in the air for up to three hours, increasing the risk for healthcare worker exposure. According to the American College of Cardiology, 10.7 percent of clinicians in a multinational cohort exposed to COVID-19 during intubation either confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or had symptoms that required self-isolation. This increased risk to healthcare providers has made it necessary to redefine the standards for protection, and to find protection that works especially during aerosol-generating procedures. COVAIRE is a new part of the essential PPE toolkit for all providers; it is easy to stock and to use, allows full range of motion to treat patients, and redefines the required standard of protection for health providers.

Kristy Warren MSN-Ed, RN, BA, CLLM, the Director, Clinical Resources at Encompass Group, LLC says, "With the coronavirus crisis, there is an increased focus on finding ways to further protect healthcare workers and operating room personnel from exposure to COVID-19. With the significant increased risk from aerosol generating procedures, such as intubation, extubation, TEE, CPR, and EGD, care providers need more assurance that they have the best protection possible. COVAIRE adds the extra layer of protection health workers need, and should be considered as part of the new standard PPE protocol."

COVAIRE is made of a clear, medical grade film that is comfortable, and lightweight, and is specially designed to fit on even bariatric patients and not move during use. A curved opening on each side allows the provider to insert their arms for a full range of movement without restriction when operating an apparatus, intubating, or extubating. Once a procedure is complete, COVAIRE folds up, aerosolized viral particles are contained in the drape and the product can be easily and safely disposed of.

COVAIRE's cost-effective, small individual package size allows it to be stored in quantity for easy access in code, respiratory, and anesthesia carts. It can be used in all patient care areas: OR, ICU, ED, In-patient, Outpatient, and Cardiology.

