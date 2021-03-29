Encompass Health and Shannon Health open new inpatient rehabilitation hospital

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, the hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. Shannon Rehabilitation Hospital offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

"Through our partnership, we are pleased to open and operate Shannon Rehabilitation Hospital for area patients and families," said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health. "Our rehabilitative care will help patients regain their strength and function as well as the confidence needed to return to the Concho Valley region."

"Shannon is excited to bring this facility to our community," said Shane Plymell, CEO of Shannon. "Our mission is to ensure that people in the Concho Valley have access to the care they need here at home. This specialized hospital will serve more patients in our region while combining the best practices and technology for these patients and the providers caring for them."

Shannon Rehabilitation Hospital is Encompass Health's 138th inpatient rehabilitation hospital and is a new service offered by the Shannon Health system.

About Shannon Health:

Shannon Medical Center has proudly served the west Texas area for more than 85 years. Dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare for its family, friends and neighbors in the area, Shannon serves as the regional health care resource with diverse clinical services to serve patients in San Angelo and the Concho Valley Region. Together with Shannon Clinic, it offers access to more than 300 providers in 40 specialties across 25 locations. Rated a prestigious 5-star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Shannon's services include nationally recognized cardiac and stroke programs, AirMed air ambulance and designated Level III Trauma Facility which has been named top Trauma Facility in the state. It also features a dedicated Women's & Children's Hospital which celebrates the birth of more than 1,600 new babies each year and is home to the Children's Miracle Network for this area. Shannon is the largest private employer in San Angelo with more than 3,700 Associates. For more about Shannon's providers or services, visit Shannonhealth.com.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 138 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

