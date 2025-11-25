Encompass Health and Vanderbilt Health announce plans to build a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Lebanon, Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and LEBANON, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, and Vanderbilt Health, one of the largest and most prominent academic health systems in the Southeast, today announced plans to build a freestanding, 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Barton Village, a mixed-use master planned community in Lebanon, Tennessee.

"We look forward to expanding our partnership with Vanderbilt to bring high-quality inpatient rehabilitation care to patients in Wilson, Smith, Trousdale and Macon counties," said Mat Gooch, president of Encompass Health's Northeast region. "This hospital will complement the existing acute care services in the area such as those provided by Vanderbilt, providing hospital-level care and comprehensive rehabilitation services close to home."

The hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24-hour nursing care, the hospital will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care will be provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, in-house dialysis suite, dining room, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.

The hospital, expected to open in 2028, will be part of Encompass Health's national network of rehabilitation hospitals and its second joint venture location with Vanderbilt Health, in addition to Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville.

"As the number of patients we treat continues to rise, including those who need recovery from severe trauma, organ transplantation, stroke and other conditions, additional beds are required to help meet this goal. Collaborating with Encompass Health on this new facility allows us to serve the needs of these individuals in a state-of-the-art setting staffed by world-class physicians, nurses, therapists and staff," said Jane Freedman, MD, Deputy CEO and Chief Health System Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 172 hospitals in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is named America's Most Awarded Leader in Inpatient Rehabilitation by Newsweek and Statista and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies™ and Forbes' Most Trusted Companies in America. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com , or follow us on our newsroom , X , Instagram and Facebook .

From Fortune. © 2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Fortune® is a registered trademark and Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ is trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Encompass Health. From Forbes © 2024 Forbes Media LLC. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of the completion of this hospital project, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Encompass Health's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the regulatory review and approval process, any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against the Company; the possibility this project will experience unexpected delays; the ability to successfully complete this project consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including development and maintenance of relationships with referral sources; disease outbreaks, including the speed, depth, geographic reach and duration of the spread; the actions to be taken by Encompass Health in response to disease outbreaks; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry and Encompass Health's response thereto; the hospital's ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems; Encompass Health's ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on Encompass Health's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 and 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and Sept. 30, 2025.

Encompass Health media contact:

Polly Manuel | 205-970-5912

[email protected]

Encompass Health investor relations contact:

Mark Miller | 205-970-5860

[email protected]

Vanderbilt Health media contact:

John Howser | 615-322-4747

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.