Encompass Health announces opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Katy in Texas

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Katy, located at 23331 Grand Reserve Drive in Katy, a suburb of Houston, Texas, welcomed its first patient this morning. The freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital includes 40 private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym featuring advanced technologies, a four-chair dialysis suite, an activities of daily living suite, courtyard, dining room and dayroom areas. Care will be provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

Complementing local acute care services, the hospital will care for patients overcoming debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. It offers physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life.

"We're excited to bring our physical rehabilitative services to Katy through this new, state-of-the-art hospital," said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health. "We look forward to working with providers in the community to deliver the high‑quality, connected care that will help our patients reach superior outcomes and return to their families and communities at their highest levels of independence."

Encompass Health, one of the nation's largest providers of integrative healthcare services, currently operates 24 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in addition to 52 home health and 11 hospice locations in Texas.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 133 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912

hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Related Links

http://www.encompasshealth.com

