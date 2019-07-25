Encompass Health announces plans to build new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Tampa Bay

The hospital will be located at the corner of Dale Mabry Highway and Van Dyke Road in Tampa Bay and is expected to open in the second quarter of 2021. It will provide comprehensive rehabilitative services to patients overcoming a variety of debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. Patients will receive at least three hours of intensive therapy for five days each week, frequent face-to-face visits with a physician and 24-hour nursing care during their stays.

"This new hospital will help meet the growing demand for a hospital level of intensive physical rehabilitation in Tampa Bay," said Linda Wilder, president of Encompass Health's southeast region. "The new rehabilitation hospital will become part of Encompass Health's integrated delivery network of 12 hospitals and 17 home health locations throughout Florida, which are focused on not only returning complex patients to their home but helping them remain home through coordinated and connected care."

Included in the hospital will be a spacious therapy gym, advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria and dining room, in-house dialysis, pharmacy and courtyard. The project will bring approximately 100 full-time jobs to the community.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 131 hospitals, 244 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of the completion of this hospital project, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Encompass Health's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the regulatory review and approval process, any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against the Company; the possibility this project will experience unexpected delays; the ability to successfully complete and integrate this project consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including realization of anticipated revenues, and avoidance of unforeseen exposure to liabilities; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry and Encompass Health's response thereto; the hospital's ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems; Encompass Health's ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on Encompass Health's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Media Contact:

Hillary Carnel | 205-970-5912

hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Crissy Carlisle | 205-970-5860

crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Related Links

http://www.encompasshealth.com

