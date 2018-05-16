Encompass Health announces sponsorship of national Together To End Stroke® campaign beginning 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with American Stroke Month, Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), formerly known as HealthSouth Corp., is proud to announce it will launch a strategic sponsorship of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Together To End Stroke® campaign. The sponsorship is a three-year commitment that will begin in January 2019, following the completion of Encompass Health's national rebranding initiative.

Together To End Stroke® is the AHA/ASA's initiative focused on educating Americans that stroke is largely preventable, treatable and beatable. AHA/ASA and Encompass Health will work to elevate national and local awareness through provider, patient and community education. The Together To End Stroke® campaign will specifically focus on increasing education regarding evidence-based rehabilitation in order to increase independence. The aim is to transition more patients back to their communities with greater functional recovery, develop evidence-based tools to inspire hope in the stroke community and reduce stroke mortality across the U.S.

"For years, we have had strong relationships with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association in our local hospital markets. Sponsorship of Together To End Stroke® is a perfect opportunity to take our commitment to the national level and allow us to impact even more stroke survivors and caregivers throughout the country," stated Mark Tarr, president and CEO of Encompass Health. "We look forward to working alongside the American Stroke Association to combat stroke through this partnership and continuing to lead the charge in stroke recovery."

According to the recent adult stroke rehabilitation guidelines released by the American Heart Association, whenever possible, stroke patients should be treated at an inpatient rehabilitation facility rather than a skilled nursing facility. In 2017, Encompass Health rehabilitation hospitals served more than 30,000 stroke patients throughout its geographic footprint of 36 states and Puerto Rico. During an inpatient stay at an Encompass Health hospital, patients are treated with a customized, patient-centered approach to care that offers physical, occupational and speech therapy a minimum of three hours a day, five days each week in addition to specialized nursing care.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in post-acute care, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that spans 127 hospitals and 268 home health & hospice locations in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective care across the post-acute continuum. Driven by a set of shared values, Encompass Health is the result of the union between HealthSouth Corporation and Encompass Home Health & Hospice, and is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

