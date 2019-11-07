Encompass Health CIO Rusty Yeager and Cerner receive 2019 CHIME Collaboration Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday, at the 2019 CHIME Fall CIO Forum in Phoenix, Arizona the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) honored Rusty Yeager, Encompass Health's senior vice president and chief information officer and Cerner with the 2019 CHIME Collaboration Award. The two teams worked together to develop a tool to quickly alert clinicians when patients are at risk of an unplanned acute-care transfer. After completing the implementation of this tool, Encompass Health was able to report its lowest acute-care transfer rate in almost a decade while simultaneously increasing its discharge to community rate.

"This award reflects the great work of wonderful and compassionate individuals who are dedicated to providing exceptional care to patients," said Yeager. "Each contributor's strength was implemented into the development of this tool, and we're excited to see how it can improve patient outcomes in the post-acute sphere at Encompass Health hospitals."

"Working alongside Encompass Health in developing a tool to reduce acute care transfers directly aligns with our company commitment to imagine, design and implement intelligent health networks. We are proud to be recognized by CHIME for innovation and collaboration in this space," said Adam Laskey, vice president, Long Term and Post-Acute Care, Cerner. "We are eager to expand upon this work through the Post-Acute Innovation Center, helping drive ideas that enhance and improve healthcare outcomes and experiences for all."

The award is given annually by CHIME to recognize a collaborative effort between a CIO who is a CHIME member and a CHIME Foundation firm who together offer a benefit to the healthcare IT community.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 133 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

Encompass Health Media Contact:

Hillary Carnel | 205-970-5912

hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Cerner Media Contact:

Shayla Wilkinson | 816-718-6944

Shayla.wilkinson@cerner.com

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Related Links

http://www.encompasshealth.com

