Encompass Health completes acquisition of Alacare Home Health & Hospice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and DALLAS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), a national leader in integrated healthcare services, today announced it completed its previously announced acquisition of privately owned, Birmingham-based Alacare Home Health & Hospice on July 1, 2019. This acquisition adds 23 home health locations and 23 hospice to the Company's Alabama footprint.

With the closing of this transaction, Encompass Health, the country's fourth largest provider of Medicare-certified skilled home health services, is now among the top 10 largest hospice providers in the country based on Medicare reimbursements.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 131 hospitals, 244 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this press release, such as the impact and effects of the Alacare acquisition, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and relate to, among other things, future events, Encompass Health's business strategy, its financial plans, its future financial performance, its projected business results or model, its ability to return value to shareholders, or its acquisition activities and opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by Encompass Health, and in turn affect the value of Encompass Health's securities, include, but are not limited to, the accuracy of the representations made by Alacare in connection with the acquisition; any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that have been or may be brought by or against Encompass Health, including those related to issues at acquired businesses; the possibility the integration of the acquisition will experience other unexpected delays; any adverse effects on the Company's stock price resulting from the integration of any acquisition; governmental investigations, as well as those related to yet undiscovered issues, if any, at Alacare; the ability to ultimately realize any anticipated tax benefits; the ability to successfully integrate Alacare consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including realizing of anticipated revenues and cost savings, minimizing the negative impacts on margins arising from the changes in staffing and other operating practices, and avoiding of unforeseen exposure to liabilities; changes in Encompass Health's management team; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry broadly or in the home health and hospice segment specifically at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry broadly or in the home health and hospice segment specifically and Encompass Health's response thereto; the ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing where the acquired company does business; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems, including the unauthorized access to or theft of patient or other sensitive information as well as unforeseen issues, if any, related to integration or transition of information systems in Alacare agencies; the ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on Encompass Health's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10‑K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.



