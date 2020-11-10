Encompass Health Corp. announces plans to construct a 40-bed rehabilitation hospital in Shiloh, Illinois with anticipated partner BJC HealthCare

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it was recently awarded a certificate of need by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to build a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Shiloh, Illinois. The hospital is expected to operate as a joint venture between Encompass Health and BJC HealthCare. The parties anticipate the future hospital will be located adjacent to BJC HealthCare's Memorial East campus on Frank Scott Parkway East.

Complementing local acute care services like those of Memorial East, the future hospital will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life. The hospital will care for patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

The hospital's medical staff will be comprised of physicians experienced in physical medicine and rehabilitation as well as other specialties including internal medicine, cardiology, infectious disease and nephrology to assist in the medical management of a complex patient population. The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, dining room, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.

"We are excited to be expanding our care to the Metro East area," said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals at Encompass Health. "Since 2001, we have worked closely with the BJC HealthCare team to help patients achieve great outcomes through our joint venture hospital in St. Louis. This new hospital will allow us to continue providing that same connected care in an area with a growing demand for high-quality, rehabilitative services."

"Bringing an acute rehabilitation hospital to this region is a big win for the residents of Southwestern Illinois," said Mike McManus, president of Memorial Hospital. "We are pleased to work with Encompass Health in providing convenient access to these services."

Encompass Health and BJC HealthCare currently jointly operate a hospital in St. Louis and a satellite hospital location in St. Peters, Missouri.

About BJC HealthCare

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. Serving the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities, BJC includes 15 hospitals and multiple health service organizations. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice. BJC's nationally recognized academic hospitals, Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children's hospitals, are affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 136 hospitals, 242 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com , or follow us on our newsroom , Twitter and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of the completion of this joint venture, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. This hospital's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against this hospital; the possibility this project will experience unexpected delays, including in connection with the regulatory review and approval process; the continued spread of COVID-19, including the speed, depth, geographic reach and duration of the spread; the actions to be taken by Encompass Health and this hospital in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to successfully complete and integrate this project consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including realization of anticipated revenues, cost savings, and productivity improvements arising from the related operations and avoidance of unforeseen exposure to liabilities; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry and Encompass Health's response thereto; this hospital's ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's or its partners' information systems; this hospital's ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on this hospital's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020.

Encompass Health contacts:

Media: Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912

[email protected]

Investor Relations: Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Related Links

http://www.encompasshealth.com

