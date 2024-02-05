Encompass Health Corp. Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies in 2024 by Fortune

News provided by

Encompass Health Corp.

05 Feb, 2024, 16:00 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, today announced it has been named to Fortune's 'World's Most Admired Companies' list for 2024.

"We are honored to be named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies again this year. Receiving this recognition four consecutive years is a testament to the exceptional care we provide and the trust we continue to build with our patients, partners and investors," said Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer of Encompass Health. "Our priority is providing high-quality care to achieve the best outcomes for our patients. We look forward to continuing to expand our presence across the country to reach more patients and make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve."

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on the corporate reputation survey. The initial list of candidates includes the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, as well as non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The listing is further narrowed to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 660 in 29 countries. 

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry surveyed executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. Companies with a score in the top half of each industry are named among the World's Most Admired Companies.

About Encompass Health 
Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 161 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Encompass Health Media Contact:                                          
Danielle Hall | 205-970-5912                                                   
[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

