Encompass Health issues notice for partial redemption of its 4.500% senior notes due 2028

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today issued notice for redemption of $400 million of the outstanding principal balance of its 4.500% senior notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes"). The redemption price will be 100.0% of par, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date of June 13, 2026, pursuant to the terms of the 2028 Notes. Since June 13, 2026 is not a business day, the redemption price will be paid on the next business day, June 15, 2026. As a result of this redemption, the Company expects to record an approximate $3.2 million loss on early extinguishment of debt in the second quarter of 2026. As of May 14, 2026, the aggregate principal amount of the 2028 Notes outstanding was $800 million.

The information contained in this press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2028 Notes. Holders of the 2028 Notes should refer to the notice of redemption delivered to the registered holders of the 2028 Notes by Computershare Trust Company, National Association, the trustee with respect to the 2028 Notes.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 175 hospitals in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is recognized as America's Most Awarded Leader in Inpatient Rehabilitation by Newsweek and Statista and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies™, Forbes' America's Best Companies and Becker's Healthcare's Top Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com , or follow us on our newsroom , X , Instagram and Facebook .

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Forward-looking statements

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by Encompass Health include, but are not limited to, potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems, including unauthorized access to or theft of patient, business associate, or other sensitive information; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; a significant market disruption; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Media contact:

Polly Manuel | 205-970-5912

[email protected]

Investor relations contact:

Mark Miller | 205-970-5860

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.