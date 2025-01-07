Encompass Health Named Among Most Trusted Companies in America by Forbes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), the nation's largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, has been recognized by Forbes on their inaugural list of the Most Trusted Companies in America.

In partnership with research companies HundredX, Signal AI and Glassdoor, Forbes evaluated more than 2,000 large U.S.-based public companies across four key categories: customer trust, employee trust, investor trust and media sentiment, assessing hundreds of millions of data points. Of those 2,000 companies, only the top 300 made the Most Trusted Companies in America list. Encompass Health ranked fourth among companies included in the Health Care Equipment and Services category.

"Encompass Health prides itself on being the trusted choice in inpatient rehabilitation, so we are pleased to be recognized for our commitment to building and upholding trust with our patients, partners and investors," said Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer of Encompass Health. "Our priority is providing compassionate, high-quality and individualized care to achieve the best outcomes for our patients. We look forward to continuing to expand our presence across the country to meet the demand for our services and make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve."

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 166 hospitals in 38 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Becker's Hospital Review's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

