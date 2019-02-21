Encompass Health named to 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and DALLAS, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) is proud to announce its Dallas-based home health and hospice segment has been named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For listing, for the fourth consecutive year. It ranked No. 54 for 2019, an increase of 22 spots from last year.

"We have a remarkable team of employees who work together to create a culture of caring at Encompass Health," said April Anthony, CEO of Encompass Health's home health and hospice segment. "Through our work, we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients, their families, each other and our local communities. Our employees take great pride in our company, and it's an honor to be recognized with an award that exemplifies their commitment to our values."

Encompass Health's home health and hospice segment has approximately 10,300 employees and admitted approximately 144,900 Medicare patients in 2018.

Recipients of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For award are selected based on survey feedback representing more than 4.3 million employees, with respondents rating their workplace culture on 60-plus elements of the workplace. Rated elements include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation.

