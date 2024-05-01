Encompass Health opens request for grant applications

The Company will award research funding grants totaling up to $50,000.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 1, Encompass Health opened its call for research grant applications due Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. CST. The grants, totaling up to $50,000, will be awarded for the investigation of the impact or effectiveness of therapies in the inpatient rehabilitation facility post-acute care setting, knowledge translation or implementation science. Grant recipients do not have to be affiliated with Encompass Health and research does not have to be conducted in an Encompass Health inpatient rehabilitation hospital.

High priority topics include:

Impact or effectiveness of therapies on neurological impairments

Efficacy of physical, occupational or speech therapy interventions

Prevention or control of rehabilitation-related conditions

Patient and caregiver education programming impact or outcomes

Applications will be evaluated based on scientific merit, experience of principal investigator(s), relevance to the grant program objectives, expected outcomes, and study feasibility. The research should be completed no more than 12 months after receiving the grant and must be conducted in the United States or Puerto Rico. Final selection of recipients and programs will be made by Oct. 30.

A copy of the application and the full details may be found at encompasshealth.com/therapy-grants.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 160 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Polly Manuel | 205-970-5912

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.