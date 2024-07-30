Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Johnston, a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Rhode Island

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., and JOHNSTON, R.I., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC), the nation's largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals, announced the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Johnston, a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 2109 Hartford Avenue in Johnston, Rhode Island.

The hospital provides essential rehabilitative services that help patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions regain function and independence. Patients receive a minimum of three hours of intensive therapy for five days each week, frequent physician visits and 24-hour nursing care.

Hospital amenities include private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym featuring advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, in-house dialysis suite, therapy courtyard, dining room, in-house pharmacy and dayroom area. An interdisciplinary team of highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians provide physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life.

"Our goal is to provide a place where families and patients can access quality care; a place where patients discover hope and regain the confidence to join their community; and most importantly, a place where patients regain the independence that results in a better quality of life," said Pat Tuer, Encompass Health Group President. "We are honored to say that currently one in three patients receiving inpatient rehabilitation care in the country receives it through an Encompass Health hospital, and we're excited to serve Rhode Island patients close to home in the Johnston community."

To learn more, visit encompasshealth.com/locations/johnstonrehab.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 164 hospitals in 38 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Becker's Hospital Review's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

