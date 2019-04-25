Encompass Health reports results for first quarter 2019 and reiterates full-year 2019 guidance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), a national leader in integrated healthcare, offering facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies, today reported its results of operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"The strength of our business model was demonstrated again in the first quarter of 2019 as we made continued progress on our operational and strategic initiatives and generated strong financial results," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Health Mark Tarr.

Consolidated results











Growth

Q1 2019

Q1 2018

Dollars

Percent

(In Millions, Except per Share Data) Net operating revenues $ 1,124.0



$ 1,046.0



$ 78.0



7.5 % Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health per diluted share 1.04



0.85



0.19



22.4 % Adjusted earnings per share 1.04



0.93



0.11



11.8 % Cash flows provided by operating activities 159.9



216.3



(56.4)



(26.1) % Adjusted EBITDA 242.9



223.3



19.6



8.8 % Adjusted free cash flow 127.8



170.2



(42.4)



(24.9) %

Revenue growth was driven by volume and pricing growth in both of the Company's operating segments.

The increase in income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health per diluted share and adjusted earnings per share resulted primarily from increased revenue.

The decrease in cash flows provided by operating activities and adjusted free cash flow resulted primarily from increased working capital.

See attached supplemental information for calculations of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Inpatient rehabilitation segment results











Growth

Q1 2019

Q1 2018

Dollars

Percent Net operating revenues: (In Millions) Inpatient $ 847.6



$ 817.1



$ 30.5



3.7 % Outpatient and other 22.5



23.2



(0.7)



(3.0) % Total segment revenue $ 870.1



$ 840.3



$ 29.8



3.5 %

















(Actual Amounts) Discharges 45,609



45,108



501



1.1 % Same-store discharge growth











(0.2) % Net patient revenue per discharge $ 18,584



$ 18,114



$ 470



2.6 %

















(In Millions) Adjusted EBITDA $ 230.0



$ 223.8



$ 6.2



2.8 %

Revenue - Revenue growth resulted from volume growth and an increase in net patient revenue per discharge. Discharge growth from new stores resulted from the Company's joint ventures in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina ( September 2018 ) and Winston-Salem, North Carolina ( October 2018 ), as well as wholly owned hospitals in Shelby County, Alabama ( April 2018 ) and Bluffton, South Carolina ( June 2018 ). Same-store discharge growth in the first quarter of 2019 was negatively impacted by approximately 20 basis points due to the ongoing effects of Hurricane Michael on operations in Panama City, Florida . Same-store discharge growth was 4.8% in the first quarter of 2018, with a severe influenza season (approximately 100 to 200 basis points) and the timing of discharges around Easter and Passover (approximately 50 basis points) contributing to that growth. Growth in net patient revenue per discharge primarily resulted from an increase in reimbursement rates from all payors and improvements in discharge destination.Revenue reserves as a percent of revenue increased 30 basis points to 1.4%. Revenue reserves as a percent of revenue were lower in the first quarter of 2018 primarily due to the recoupment of previously denied claims.

Revenue growth resulted from volume growth and an increase in net patient revenue per discharge. Discharge growth from new stores resulted from the Company's joint ventures in ( ) and ( ), as well as wholly owned hospitals in ( ) and ( ). Same-store discharge growth in the first quarter of 2019 was negatively impacted by approximately 20 basis points due to the ongoing effects of Hurricane Michael on operations in . Same-store discharge growth was 4.8% in the first quarter of 2018, with a severe influenza season (approximately 100 to 200 basis points) and the timing of discharges around Easter and Passover (approximately 50 basis points) contributing to that growth. Growth in net patient revenue per discharge primarily resulted from an increase in reimbursement rates from all payors and improvements in discharge destination.Revenue reserves as a percent of revenue increased 30 basis points to 1.4%. Revenue reserves as a percent of revenue were lower in the first quarter of 2018 primarily due to the recoupment of previously denied claims. Adjusted EBITDA - The increase in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from revenue growth. The increase in salaries and benefits as a percent of revenue was lower than the expected range.

Home health and hospice segment results









Growth

Q1 2019

Q1 2018

Dollars

Percent Net operating revenues: (In Millions) Home health $ 219.5



$ 185.3



$ 34.2



18.5 % Hospice 34.4



20.4



14.0



68.6 % Total segment revenue $ 253.9



$ 205.7



$ 48.2



23.4 %















Home Health Metrics (Actual Amounts) Admissions 37,944



33,855



4,089



12.1 % Same-store admissions growth











6.4 % Episodes 63,626



56,658



6,968



12.3 % Same-store episode growth











5.4 % Revenue per episode $ 3,057



$ 2,934



$ 123



4.2 %

















(In Millions) Adjusted EBITDA $ 46.3



$ 33.5



$ 12.8



38.2 %

Revenue - Revenue growth resulted from volume growth and an increase in revenue per episode. Volume growth included the impact of the Camellia Healthcare acquisition which closed on May 1, 2018 . The increase in revenue per episode primarily resulted from a Medicare reimbursement rate increase, receipt of an approximate $1 million Bundled Payments for Care Improvement reconciliation payment in the first quarter of 2019, and changes in patient mix. Revenue per episode in the first quarter of 2018 was negatively impacted by an approximate $4 million reserve for a Zone Program Integrity Contractor audit.Hospice revenue increased primarily due to acquisitions and same-store admissions growth of 13.7%.

- Revenue growth resulted from volume growth and an increase in revenue per episode. Volume growth included the impact of the Camellia Healthcare acquisition which closed on . The increase in revenue per episode primarily resulted from a Medicare reimbursement rate increase, receipt of an approximate Bundled Payments for Care Improvement reconciliation payment in the first quarter of 2019, and changes in patient mix. Revenue per episode in the first quarter of 2018 was negatively impacted by an approximate reserve for a Zone Program Integrity Contractor audit.Hospice revenue increased primarily due to acquisitions and same-store admissions growth of 13.7%. Adjusted EBITDA - Growth in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from revenue growth and improvements in caregiver optimization and productivity in home health and increased scale and efficiencies in hospice.

General and administrative expenses

Q1 2019

% of Consolidated Revenue

Q1 2018

% of Consolidated Revenue

(In Millions) General and administrative expenses,

excluding stock-based compensation $ 33.4



3.0%

$ 34.0



3.3%

























General and administrative expenses decreased as a percent of consolidated revenue primarily due to expenses associated with the Company's rebranding and name change in Q1 2018 and operating leverage resulting from revenue growth. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company invested $0.8 million in its rebranding and name change, all of which was included in general and administrative expenses. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company invested $3.6 million in its rebranding and name change.

Repurchases of common stock

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 219,708 shares of its common stock for approximately $13 million. As of March 31,2019, the Company had approximately $237 million remaining under its existing stock repurchase authorization.

"Our leverage ratio at the end of the first quarter remained at 2.8x," said Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Encompass Health Doug Coltharp. "The strength of our balance sheet and cash flow generation position us with substantial flexibility to deploy capital."

2019 guidance

On April 17, 2019, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released its notice of proposed rule making for fiscal year 2020 under the inpatient rehabilitation facility prospective payment system (the "2020 Proposed IRF Rule"). Based on its analysis of the adjustments included in the proposed rule and other factors, including the acuity of the Company's patients over the three-month period prior to the release of the proposed rule, the Company currently estimates its Medicare payment rates for its inpatient rehabilitation segment will be flat to down 0.25% in fiscal year 2020 (effective October 1, 2019).

Based on its results for the first quarter of 2019 and its current expectations for the remainder of 2019, including the impact of the 2020 Proposed IRF Rule discussed above on the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company is reiterating its full-year guidance for 2019.



Full-Year 2019 Guidance

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Net operating revenues $4,500 to $4,600 Adjusted EBITDA $925 to $945 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health $3.71 to $3.85

This guidance does not include the Company's pending acquisition of Alacare Home Health and Hospice which is expected to close in June 2019.

For additional considerations regarding the Company's 2019 guidance, see the supplemental information posted on the Company's website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com. See also the "Other Information" section below for an explanation of why the Company does not provide guidance for comparable GAAP measures for Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.

Earnings conference call and webcast

The Company will host an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 26, 2019, to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2019. For reference during the call, the Company will post certain supplemental information at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877 587-6761 and giving the pass code 3564805. International callers should dial 706 679-1635 and give the same pass code. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected. The conference call will also be webcast live and will be available for on-line replay at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 130 hospitals, 221 home health locations and 59 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a set of shared values, Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Other information

The information in this press release is summarized and should be read in conjunction with the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (the "March 2019 Form 10‑Q"), when filed, as well as the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 25, 2019 (the "Q1 Earnings Form 8‑K"), to which this press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1. In addition, the Company will post supplemental information today on its website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com for reference during its April 26, 2019 earnings call.

The financial data contained in the press release and supplemental information include non-GAAP financial measures, including the Company's adjusted earnings per share, leverage ratio, Adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow. Reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measure, except with regard to non-GAAP guidance, are included below, in the supplemental information, or in the Q1 Earnings Form 8-K. Readers are encouraged to review the "Note Regarding Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in the Q1 Earnings Form 8-K which provides further explanation and disclosure regarding the Company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Excluding net operating revenues, the Company does not provide guidance on a GAAP basis because it is unable to predict, with reasonable certainty, the future impact of items that are deemed to be outside the control of the Company or otherwise non-indicative of its ongoing operating performance. Such items include government, class action, and related settlements; professional fees—accounting, tax, and legal; mark-to-market adjustments for stock appreciation rights; gains or losses related to hedging instruments; loss on early extinguishment of debt; adjustments to its income tax provision (such as valuation allowance adjustments and settlements of income tax claims); items related to corporate and facility restructurings; and certain other items the Company believes to be non-indicative of its ongoing operations. These items cannot be reasonably predicted and will depend on several factors, including industry and market conditions, and could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

However, the following reasonably estimable GAAP measures for 2019 would be included in a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA if the other reconciling GAAP measures could be reasonably predicted:

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees - estimate of $150 million to $160 million

to Amortization of debt-related items - approximately $4 million

The Q1 Earnings Form 8-K and, when filed, the March 2019 Form 10-Q can be found on the Company's website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

(In Millions, Except per Share Data) Net operating revenues $ 1,124.0



$ 1,046.0

Operating expenses:





Salaries and benefits 620.8



570.2

Other operating expenses 150.1



141.2

Occupancy costs 19.6



18.6

Supplies 40.1



39.9

General and administrative expenses 53.4



61.1

Depreciation and amortization 52.5



45.9

Total operating expenses 936.5



876.9

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees 37.2



35.6

Other (income) loss (3.7)



0.1

Equity in net income of nonconsolidated affiliates (2.5)



(2.3)

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 156.5



135.7

Provision for income tax expense 30.8



30.0

Income from continuing operations 125.7



105.7

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (0.5)



(0.5)

Net income 125.2



105.2

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (22.9)



(21.4)

Net income attributable to Encompass Health $ 102.3



$ 83.8









Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 98.4



97.8

Diluted 99.7



99.4









Earnings per common share:





Basic earnings per share attributable to Encompass Health common shareholders:





Continuing operations $ 1.05



$ 0.86

Discontinued operations (0.01)



(0.01)

Net income $ 1.04



$ 0.85

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Encompass Health common shareholders:





Continuing operations $ 1.04



$ 0.85

Discontinued operations (0.01)



(0.01)

Net income $ 1.03



$ 0.84









Amounts attributable to Encompass Health common shareholders:





Income from continuing operations $ 102.8



$ 84.3

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (0.5)



(0.5)

Net income attributable to Encompass Health $ 102.3



$ 83.8







Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

(In Millions) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 56.1



$ 69.2

Restricted cash 59.0



59.0

Accounts receivable 500.6



467.7

Other current assets 67.0



66.2

Total current assets 682.7



662.1

Property and equipment, net 1,736.2



1,634.8

Operating lease right-of-use assets 284.9



—

Goodwill 2,111.6



2,100.8

Intangible assets, net 435.4



443.4

Deferred income tax assets 40.5



42.9

Other long-term assets 292.5



291.0

Total assets $ 5,583.8



$ 5,175.0

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 37.3



$ 35.8

Current operating lease liabilities 48.3



—

Accounts payable 94.7



90.0

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 587.9



546.7

Total current liabilities 768.2



672.5

Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,521.8



2,478.6

Long-term operating lease liabilities 245.0



—

Other long-term liabilities 159.3



205.2



3,694.3



3,356.3

Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 273.0



261.7

Shareholders' equity:





Encompass Health shareholders' equity 1,314.3



1,276.7

Noncontrolling interests 302.2



280.3

Total shareholders' equity 1,616.5



1,557.0

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,583.8



$ 5,175.0







Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

(In Millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 125.2



$ 105.2

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.5



0.5

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities—





Depreciation and amortization 52.5



45.9

Stock-based compensation 19.4



26.1

Deferred tax expense (benefit) 2.6



(3.0)

Other, net (0.8)



1.6

Change in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions—





Accounts receivable (29.6)



8.3

Other assets (3.8)



14.2

Accrued payroll (14.8)



(9.5)

Other liabilities 11.7



27.7

Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations (3.0)



(0.7)

Total adjustments 34.2



110.6

Net cash provided by operating activities 159.9



216.3

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (72.3)



(59.9)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (13.7)



(0.6)

Other, net (5.5)



(0.1)

Net cash used in investing activities (91.5)



(60.6)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on revolving credit facility 25.0



95.0

Payments on revolving credit facility (30.0)



(95.0)

Dividends paid on common stock (28.3)



(25.4)

Purchase of equity interests in consolidated affiliates —



(65.1)

Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates (19.5)



(15.4)

Taxes paid on behalf of employees for shares withheld (15.9)



(8.3)

Other, net (13.0)



(2.5)

Net cash used in financing activities (81.7)



(116.7)

(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (13.3)



39.0

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 133.5



116.8

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 120.2



$ 155.8









Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash





Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 69.2



$ 54.4

Restricted cash at beginning of period 59.0



62.4

Restricted cash included in other long-term assets at beginning of period 5.3



—

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 133.5



$ 116.8









Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 56.1



$ 86.4

Restricted cash at end of period 59.0



69.4

Restricted cash included in other long-term assets at end of period 5.1



—

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 120.2



$ 155.8







Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Earnings Per Share



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Adjusted EBITDA $ 242.9



$ 223.3

Depreciation and amortization (52.5)



(45.9)

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (37.2)



(35.6)

Stock-based compensation expense (19.4)



(26.1)

Noncash loss on disposal of assets (1.1)



(0.8)



132.7



114.9

Certain items non-indicative of ongoing operating performance:





Transaction costs (0.6)



(1.0)

SARs mark-to-market impact on noncontrolling interests 0.8



1.0

Change in fair market value of equity securities 0.9



(0.6)

Payroll taxes on SARs exercise (0.2)



—

Pre-tax income 133.6



114.3

Income tax expense (30.8)



(30.0)

Income from continuing operations (1) $ 102.8



$ 84.3









Basic shares 98.4



97.8

Diluted shares 99.7



99.4









Basic earnings per share (1) $ 1.05



$ 0.86

Diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.04



$ 0.85





(1) Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Adjusted Earnings Per Share



Q1

2019

2018







Earnings per share, as reported $ 1.04



$ 0.85

Adjustments, net of tax:





Mark-to-market adjustments for stock appreciation rights 0.06



0.08

Transaction costs —



0.01

Change in fair market value of equity securities (0.01)



—

Income tax adjustments (0.05)



—

Adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 1.04



$ 0.93





(1) Adjusted EPS may not sum due to rounding.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Adjusted Earnings Per Share



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019





Adjustments





As Reported

Mark-to-Market Adjustment for Stock Compensation Expense

Income Tax Adjustments

Transaction Costs

Change in Fair Market Value of Equity Securities

Payroll Taxes on SARs Exercise

As Adjusted

(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 242.9



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 242.9

Depreciation and amortization (52.5)



—



—



—



—



—



(52.5)

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (37.2)



—



—



—



—



—



(37.2)

Stock-based compensation (19.4)



9.6



—



—



—



—



(9.8)

Loss on disposal of assets (1.1)



—



—



—



—



—



(1.1)

Transaction costs (0.6)



—



—



0.6



—



—



—

SARs mark-to-market impact on noncontrolling interests 0.8



(0.8)



—



—



—



—



—

Change in fair market value of equity securities 0.9



—



—



—



(0.9)



—



—

Payroll taxes on SARs exercise (0.2)



—



—



—



—



0.2



—

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 133.6



8.8



—



0.6



(0.9)



0.2



142.3

Provision for income tax expense (30.8)



(2.4)



(5.2)



(0.2)



0.2



—



(38.4)

Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health $ 102.8



$ 6.4



$ (5.2)



$ 0.4



$ (0.7)



$ 0.2



$ 103.9

Add: Interest, amortization, and loss on extinguishment of convertible debt, net of tax —























—

Numerator for diluted earnings per share $ 102.8























$ 103.9





























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations(2) $ 1.04



$ 0.06



$ (0.05)



$ —



$ (0.01)



$ —



$ 1.04

Diluted shares used in calculation 99.7





























(1) See reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) Adjusted EPS may not sum across due to rounding.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Adjusted Earnings Per Share



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018





Adjustments





As Reported

Mark-to-Market Adjustment for Stock Appreciation Rights

Income Tax Adjustments

Transaction Costs

Change in Fair Market Value of Equity Securities

As Adjusted

(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 223.3



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 223.3

Depreciation and amortization (45.9)



—



—



—



—



(45.9)

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (35.6)



—



—



—



—



(35.6)

Stock-based compensation (26.1)



11.6



—



—



—



(14.5)

Loss on disposal of assets (0.8)



—



—



—



—



(0.8)

Transaction costs (1.0)



—



—



1.0



—



—

SARs mark-to-market impact on noncontrolling interests 1.0



(1.0)



—



—



—



—

Change in fair market value of equity securities (0.6)



—



—



—



0.6



—

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 114.3



10.6



—



1.0



0.6



126.5

Provision for income tax expense (30.0)



(3.0)



(0.2)



(0.3)



(0.2)



(33.7)

Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health $ 84.3



$ 7.6



$ (0.2)



$ 0.7



$ 0.4



$ 92.8

Add: Interest, amortization, and loss on extinguishment of convertible debt, net of tax —



















—

Numerator for diluted earnings per share $ 84.3



















$ 92.8

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported(2) $ 0.85



$ 0.08



$ —



$ 0.01



$ —



$ 0.93

Diluted shares used in calculation 99.4

























(1) See reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) Adjusted EPS may not sum across due to rounding.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

(In Millions) Net income $ 125.2



$ 105.2

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, attributable to Encompass Health 0.5



0.5

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (22.9)



(21.4)

Provision for income tax expense 30.8



30.0

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees 37.2



35.6

Depreciation and amortization 52.5



45.9

Net noncash loss on disposal of assets 1.1



0.8

Stock-based compensation expense 19.4



26.1

Transaction costs 0.6



1.0

SARs mark-to-market impact on noncontrolling interests (0.8)



(1.0)

Change in fair market value of equity securities (0.9)



0.6

Payroll taxes on SARs exercise 0.2



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 242.9



$ 223.3



Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018

(In Millions) Total segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 276.3



$ 257.3

General and administrative expenses (53.4)



(61.1)

Depreciation and amortization (52.5)



(45.9)

Loss on disposal of assets (1.1)



(0.8)

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (37.2)



(35.6)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 22.9



21.4

SARs mark-to-market impact on noncontrolling interests 0.8



1.0

Change in fair market value of equity securities 0.9



(0.6)

Payroll taxes on SARs exercise (0.2)



—

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense $ 156.5



$ 135.7

