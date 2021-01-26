Encompass Health reports results for fourth quarter 2020 and issues full-year 2021 guidance and longer term growth targets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC), a national leader in integrated healthcare, offering facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies, today reported its results of operations for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

"We are pleased with our performance in 2020, which demonstrates the resiliency of our business model," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Health Mark Tarr. "Throughout the past year, we have continued to successfully meet the needs of our patients, employees and business partners. As we look ahead into 2021, we remain confident in our business and long-term prospects."

Consolidated results











Growth



Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Dollars

Percent



(In Millions, Except per Share Data)

Net operating revenues $ 1,214.4



$ 1,184.4



$ 30.0



2.5 %

Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health per diluted share 0.86



0.68



0.18



26.5 %

Adjusted earnings per share 0.93



0.85



0.08



9.4 %

Cash flows provided by operating activities 279.7



215.6



64.1



29.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA 239.9



238.2



1.7



0.7 %

Adjusted free cash flow 213.0



136.9



76.1



55.6 %



Year Ended December 31,











2020

2019









Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 704.7



$ 635.3



69.4



10.9 %

Adjusted free cash flow 579.9



516.5



63.4



12.3 %



Revenue growth resulted from favorable pricing in the inpatient rehabilitation segment partially offset by decreased volumes in both segments and a pricing decrease in the home health and hospice segment.

The increase in income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health per diluted share and adjusted earnings per share in 2020 resulted primarily from decreased stock-based compensation resulting from the final exercise of the Home Health Holdings stock appreciation rights in the first quarter of 2020.

The increase in full-year cash flows provided by operating activities and adjusted free cash flow resulted primarily from a decrease in working capital and lower payments for cash taxes.

See attached supplemental information for calculations of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Inpatient rehabilitation segment results











Growth

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Dollars

Percent Net operating revenues: (In Millions) Inpatient $ 914.9



$ 873.5



$ 41.4



4.7 % Outpatient and other 18.2



23.2



(5.0)



(21.6) % Total segment revenue $ 933.1



$ 896.7



$ 36.4



4.1 %

















(Actual Amounts) Discharges 46,503



47,885



(1,382)



(2.9) % Same-store discharge growth











(3.8) % Net patient revenue per discharge $ 19,674



$ 18,242



$ 1,432



7.9 % Revenue reserves related to bad debt as a percent of revenue 2.2 %

1.7 %





50 basis points

















(In Millions) Adjusted EBITDA $ 218.0



$ 225.1



$ (7.1)



(3.2) %

Revenue - Inpatient revenue growth resulted from favorable pricing partially offset by decreased volumes. New-store discharge growth of 0.9% resulted from a joint venture in Coralville, Iowa ( June 2020 ) and wholly owned hospitals in Murrieta, California ( February 2020 ) and Sioux Falls, South Dakota ( June 2020 ). Discharge growth was impacted by limitations on elective procedures and capacity and staffing constraints at certain of the Company's hospitals. Growth in net patient revenue per discharge primarily resulted from a higher acuity patient mix, an increase in reimbursement rates and the suspension of sequestration.



The decrease in outpatient and other revenue resulted from the inclusion of $2.5 million of business interruption insurance recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2019 related to Hurricane Michael, the COVID-related suspension of hospital-based outpatient services in 2020 and the closure of certain hospital-based outpatient programs in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Revenue reserves related to bad debt as a percent of revenue increased to 2.2% due to a $4.5 million increase primarily related to prior denied claims.



Inpatient revenue growth resulted from favorable pricing partially offset by decreased volumes. New-store discharge growth of 0.9% resulted from a joint venture in ( ) and wholly owned hospitals in ( ) and ( ). Discharge growth was impacted by limitations on elective procedures and capacity and staffing constraints at certain of the Company's hospitals. Growth in net patient revenue per discharge primarily resulted from a higher acuity patient mix, an increase in reimbursement rates and the suspension of sequestration. The decrease in outpatient and other revenue resulted from the inclusion of of business interruption insurance recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2019 related to Hurricane Michael, the COVID-related suspension of hospital-based outpatient services in 2020 and the closure of certain hospital-based outpatient programs in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue reserves related to bad debt as a percent of revenue increased to 2.2% due to a increase primarily related to prior denied claims. Adjusted EBITDA - The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA for the inpatient rehabilitation segment resulted primarily from increases in: bad debt expense, group medical expense, and use and cost of personal protective equipment.

Home health and hospice segment results











Growth

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Dollars

Percent Net operating revenues: (In Millions) Home health $ 227.7



$ 236.9



$ (9.2)



(3.9) % Hospice 53.6



50.8



2.8



5.5 % Total segment revenue $ 281.3



$ 287.7



$ (6.4)



(2.2) %















Home Health Metrics (Actual Amounts) Episodic admissions 40,830



41,781



(951)



(2.3) % Same-store episodic admissions growth











(3.8) % Episodes 71,441



73,055



(1,614)



(2.2) % Same-store episode growth











(3.2) % Revenue per episode $ 2,883



$ 2,901



$ (18)



(0.6) %

















(In Millions) Adjusted EBITDA $ 55.5



$ 49.6



$ 5.9



11.9 %

Revenue - Home health volumes declined as a result of episodic admissions decreasing 27% from patients residing in senior living facilities, 36% from patients discharging from skilled nursing facilities, and 12% from patients receiving elective procedures in acute care hospitals. The combined impact of these declines represented a loss of approximately 3,900 admissions, or a 9% negative impact on the growth rate for the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company averaged 360 home health employees per day on COVID-related quarantine, which further impacted its ability to accept referrals. Revenue per episode was impacted by the implementation of the Patient Driven Groupings Model ("PDGM"). Revenue per episode benefited from the suspension of sequestration.



Hospice same-store admissions growth of 16.1% yielded a 5.5% increase in hospice revenue. Hospice revenue growth was impacted by a decrease in length of stay resulting from a change in patient mix.



- Home health volumes declined as a result of episodic admissions decreasing 27% from patients residing in senior living facilities, 36% from patients discharging from skilled nursing facilities, and 12% from patients receiving elective procedures in acute care hospitals. The combined impact of these declines represented a loss of approximately 3,900 admissions, or a 9% negative impact on the growth rate for the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company averaged 360 home health employees per day on COVID-related quarantine, which further impacted its ability to accept referrals. Revenue per episode was impacted by the implementation of the Patient Driven Groupings Model ("PDGM"). Revenue per episode benefited from the suspension of sequestration. Hospice same-store admissions growth of 16.1% yielded a 5.5% increase in hospice revenue. Hospice revenue growth was impacted by a decrease in length of stay resulting from a change in patient mix. Adjusted EBITDA - The 11.9% increase in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from improved cost per visit supported by the clinician compensation model changes implemented in May 2020 .

General and administrative expenses



Q4 2020

% of

Consolidated

Revenue

Q4 2019

% of

Consolidated

Revenue

(In Millions) General and administrative expenses, excluding stock-based compensation $ 33.6



2.8%

$ 36.5



3.1%

























General and administrative expenses decreased as a percent of consolidated revenue due to lower costs associated with incentive compensation.

Full-year consolidated results



Full-Year

Growth

2020

2019

Dollars

Percent

(in millions, except per share data) Net operating revenues $ 4,644.4



$ 4,605.0



$ 39.4



0.9 % Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health per diluted share 2.85



3.62



(0.77)



(21.3) % Adjusted earnings per share 2.89



3.91



(1.02)



(26.1) % Adjusted EBITDA 860.3



964.9



(104.6)



(10.8) %

See the attached supplemental information for additional details regarding these calculations.

2021 guidance and longer term growth targets

The Company provided the following guidance for full-year 2021 and growth targets for 2020 through 2025.

Full-year 2021 guidance ranges (in millions, except per share data) Net operating revenues $5,000 to $5,170 Adjusted EBITDA $925 to $955 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health $3.31 to $3.53



2020 through 2025 Growth Targets Net operating revenues 8% to 10% CAGR Adjusted EBITDA 8% to 10% CAGR Adjusted free cash flow 5% to 7% CAGR

On December 9, 2020, the Company announced it is exploring strategic alternatives for its home health and hospice business. The review is ongoing, and no decision has been made. Accordingly, the Company's 2021 guidance and longer term growth targets assume the continuation of the current structure of the business. The guidance and growth targets may change depending on the ultimate outcome of the review.

Base year 2020 adjusted free cash flow benefited from a temporary payroll tax holiday. Exclusive of this item, the adjusted free cash flow CAGR target would be 8% to 10%.

For additional considerations regarding the Company's 2021 guidance ranges, see the supplemental information posted on the Company's website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com. See also the "Other Information" section below for an explanation of why the Company does not provide guidance for comparable GAAP measures for Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)



For the Three

Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(In Millions) Net operating revenues $ 1,214.4



$ 1,184.4



$ 4,644.4



$ 4,605.0

Operating expenses:













Salaries and benefits 686.1



668.5



2,682.0



2,573.0

Other operating expenses 163.1



167.1



634.4



623.6

Occupancy costs 20.4



20.6



81.2



82.3

Supplies 51.7



43.2



200.5



167.9

General and administrative expenses 37.8



64.0



155.5



247.0

Depreciation and amortization 62.3



58.4



243.0



218.7

Government, class action, and related settlements —



—



2.8



—

Total operating expenses 1,021.4



1,021.8



3,999.4



3,912.5

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2.3



5.4



2.3



7.7

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees 46.2



44.5



184.2



159.7

Other income (4.2)



(3.6)



(10.6)



(30.5)

Equity in net income of nonconsolidated affiliates (1.0)



(1.2)



(3.5)



(6.7)

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 149.7



117.5



472.6



562.3

Provision for income tax expense 38.0



27.3



103.8



115.9

Income from continuing operations 111.7



90.2



368.8



446.4

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —



—



—



(0.6)

Net and comprehensive income 111.7



90.2



368.8



445.8

Less: Net and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (25.7)



(22.6)



(84.6)



(87.1)

Net and comprehensive income attributable to Encompass Health $ 86.0



$ 67.6



$ 284.2



$ 358.7

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 98.7



97.8



98.6



98.0

Diluted 100.1



99.5



99.8



99.4

Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per share attributable to Encompass Health common shareholders:













Continuing operations $ 0.87



$ 0.69



$ 2.87



$ 3.66

Discontinued operations —



—



—



(0.01)

Net income $ 0.87



$ 0.69



$ 2.87



$ 3.65

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Encompass Health common shareholders:













Continuing operations $ 0.86



$ 0.68



$ 2.85



$ 3.62

Discontinued operations —



—



—



(0.01)

Net income $ 0.86



$ 0.68



$ 2.85



$ 3.61

















Amounts attributable to Encompass Health:













Income from continuing operations $ 86.0



$ 67.6



$ 284.2



$ 359.3

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —



—



—



(0.6)

Net income attributable to Encompass Health $ 86.0



$ 67.6



$ 284.2



$ 358.7



Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

(In Millions) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 224.0



$ 94.8

Restricted cash 65.4



57.4

Accounts receivable 572.8



506.1

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 86.4



97.5

Total current assets 948.6



755.8

Property and equipment, net 2,206.6



1,959.3

Operating lease right-of-use assets 245.7



276.5

Goodwill 2,318.7



2,305.2

Intangible assets, net 431.3



476.3

Deferred income tax assets —



2.9

Other long-term assets 295.0



304.7

Total assets $ 6,445.9



$ 6,080.7

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 38.3



$ 39.3

Current operating lease liabilities 44.8



40.4

Accounts payable 115.0



94.6

Accrued payroll 253.8



210.5

Accrued interest payable 47.1



32.4

Other current liabilities 218.3



303.8

Total current liabilities 717.3



721.0

Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,250.6



3,023.3

Long-term operating lease liabilities 209.6



243.8

Self-insured risks 121.2



117.2

Deferred income tax liabilities 51.8



—

Other long-term liabilities 93.8



42.7



4,444.3



4,148.0

Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 31.6



239.6

Shareholders' equity:





Encompass Health shareholders' equity 1,588.0



1,352.2

Noncontrolling interests 382.0



340.9

Total shareholders' equity 1,970.0



1,693.1

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,445.9



$ 6,080.7



Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



For the Year Ended

December 31,



2020

2019



(In Millions)

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income $ 368.8



$ 445.8

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —



0.6

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities—







Provision for government, class action, and related settlements 2.8



—

Depreciation and amortization 243.0



218.7

Amortization of debt-related items 7.2



4.5

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2.3



7.7

Equity in net income of nonconsolidated affiliates (3.5)



(6.7)

Distributions from nonconsolidated affiliates 3.8



6.6

Stock-based compensation 29.5



114.4

Deferred tax expense 52.4



40.0

Gain on consolidation of Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital —



(19.2)

Other, net 5.9



7.4

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions —







Accounts receivable (38.1)



(22.9)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 0.1



(35.4)

Accounts payable 13.6



(6.1)

Accrued payroll 92.0



13.2

Other liabilities (74.9)



(128.9)

Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations (0.2)



(4.4)

Total adjustments 335.9



188.9

Net cash provided by operating activities 704.7



635.3

Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1.1)



(231.5)

Purchases of property and equipment (396.0)



(372.4)

Additions to capitalized software costs (8.7)



(13.0)

Purchases of intangible assets (3.5)



(18.7)

Proceeds from sale of restricted investments 12.6



17.6

Purchases of restricted investments (8.7)



(32.9)

Other, net (2.1)



(6.5)

Net cash used in investing activities (407.5)



(657.4)





























Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)

(Unaudited)



For the Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(In Millions) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from bond issuance 992.5



1,000.0

Principal payments on debt, including pre-payments (718.3)



(519.5)

Borrowings on revolving credit facility 330.0



635.0

Payments on revolving credit facility (375.0)



(620.0)

Principal payments under finance lease obligations (22.5)



(19.5)

Debt amendment and issuance costs (20.3)



(21.5)

Repurchases of common stock, including fees and expenses (6.1)



(45.9)

Dividends paid on common stock (111.9)



(108.7)

Purchase of equity interests in consolidated affiliates (162.3)



(162.9)

Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates (72.2)



(79.8)

Taxes paid on behalf of employees for shares withheld (15.7)



(16.6)

Contributions from consolidated affiliates 34.9



15.9

Other, net 1.0



(8.3)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (145.9)



48.2

Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 151.3



26.1

Cash, cash equivalents. and restricted cash at beginning of year 159.6



133.5

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 310.9



$ 159.6









Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash





Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 94.8



$ 69.2

Restricted cash at beginning of period 57.4



59.0

Restricted cash included in other long-term assets at beginning of period 7.4



5.3

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 159.6



$ 133.5









Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 224.0



$ 94.8

Restricted cash at end of period 65.4



57.4

Restricted cash included in other long-term assets at end of period 21.5



7.4

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 310.9



$ 159.6











Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Earnings Per Share



Q4

Year Ended

2020

2019

2020

2019

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Adjusted EBITDA $ 239.9



$ 238.2



$ 860.3



$ 964.9

Depreciation and amortization (62.3)



(58.4)



(243.0)



(218.7)

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (46.2)



(44.5)



(184.2)



(159.7)

Stock-based compensation expense (4.2)



(27.4)



(29.5)



(114.4)

Loss on disposal of assets (1.0)



(7.8)



(11.6)



(11.1)



126.2



100.1



392.0



461.0

Certain items non-indicative of ongoing operating performance:













Loss on early extinguishment of debt (2.3)



(5.4)



(2.3)



(7.7)

Transaction costs —



(0.1)



—



(2.1)

Gain on consolidation of former equity method location —



—



2.2



19.2

SARs mark-to-market impact on noncontrolling interests —



0.7



—



5.0

Change in fair market value of equity securities 0.1



(0.4)



0.4



0.8

Government, class action, and related settlements —



—



(2.8)



—

Payroll taxes on SARs exercise —



—



(1.5)



(1.0)

Pre-tax income 124.0



94.9



388.0



475.2

Income tax expense (38.0)



(27.3)



(103.8)



(115.9)

Income from continuing operations (1) $ 86.0



$ 67.6



$ 284.2



$ 359.3

















Basic shares 98.7



97.8



98.6



98.0

Diluted shares 100.1



99.5



99.8



99.4

















Basic earnings per share (1) $ 0.87



$ 0.69



$ 2.87



$ 3.66

Diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.86



$ 0.68



$ 2.85



$ 3.62



(1) Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Adjusted Earnings Per Share



Q4

Year Ended

2020

2019

2020

2019















Earnings per share, as reported $ 0.86



$ 0.68



$ 2.85



$ 3.62

Adjustments, net of tax:













Government, class action, and related settlements —



—



0.02



—

Mark-to-market adjustment for stock appreciation rights —



0.11



—



0.47

Transaction costs —



—



—



0.02

Income tax adjustments 0.06



0.02



0.01



(0.10)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 0.02



0.04



0.02



0.06

Change in fair market value of equity securities —



—



—



(0.01)

Gain on consolidation of former equity method location —



—



(0.02)



(0.14)

Payroll taxes on SARs exercise —



—



0.01



0.01

Adjusted earnings per share* $ 0.93



$ 0.85



$ 2.89



$ 3.91



* Adjusted EPS may not sum due to rounding.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Adjusted Earnings Per Share



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020





Adjustments





As

Reported

Loss on Early

Extinguishment

of Debt

Income Tax

Adjustments

Change in Fair

Market Value

of Equity

Securities

As

Adjusted

(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 239.9



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 239.9

Depreciation and amortization (62.3)



—



—



—



(62.3)

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (46.2)



—



—



—



(46.2)

Stock-based compensation (4.2)



—



—



—



(4.2)

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets (1.0)



—



—



—



(1.0)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (2.3)



2.3



—



—



—

Change in fair market value of equity securities 0.1



—



—



(0.1)



—

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 124.0



2.3



—



(0.1)



126.2

Provision for income tax expense (38.0)



(0.6)



5.6



—



(33.0)

Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health $ 86.0



$ 1.7



$ 5.6



$ (0.1)



$ 93.2

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported** $ 0.86



$ 0.02



$ 0.06



$ —



$ 0.93

Diluted shares used in calculation 100.1



















* See reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA ** Adjusted EPS may not sum across due to rounding.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Adjusted Earnings Per Share



For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019





Adjustments





As

Reported

Mark-to-

Market

Adjustment

for Stock

Comp.

Expense

Loss on Early

Extinguishment

of Debt

Income Tax

Adjustments

Transaction

Costs

Change in

Fair

Market

Value of

Equity

Securities

As

Adjusted

(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 238.2



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 238.2

Depreciation and amortization (58.4)



—



—



—



—



—



(58.4)

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (44.5)



—



—



—



—



—



(44.5)

Stock-based compensation (27.4)



15.5



—



—



—



—



(11.9)

Loss on disposal of assets (7.8)



—



—



—



—



—



(7.8)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (5.4)



—



5.4



—



—



—



—

Transaction costs (0.1)



—



—



—



0.1



—



—

SARs mark-to-market impact on noncontrolling interests 0.7



(0.7)



—



—



—



—



—

Change in fair market value of equity securities (0.4)



—



—



—



—



0.4



—

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 94.9



14.8



5.4



—



0.1



0.4



115.6

Provision for income tax expense (27.3)



(4.0)



(1.5)



2.3



(0.1)



(0.1)



(30.7)

Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health $ 67.6



$ 10.8



$ 3.9



$ 2.3



$ —



$ 0.3



$ 84.9

Diluted earnings per share from continuing

operations** $ 0.68



$ 0.11



$ 0.04



$ 0.02



$ —



$ —



$ 0.85

Diluted shares used in calculation 99.5



























* See reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA ** Adjusted EPS may not sum across due to rounding.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Adjusted Earnings Per Share





For the Year Ended December 31, 2020





Adjustments





As

Reported

Gov't, Class

Action, &

Related

Settlements

Loss on

Early

Exting.

of Debt

Income Tax

Adjustments

Change in

Fair

Market

Value of

Equity

Securities

Gain on

Consolidation

of Treasure

Coast

Payroll

Taxes on

SARs

Exercise

As

Adjusted

(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 860.3



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 860.3

Depreciation and amortization (243.0)



—



—



—



—



—



—



(243.0)

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (184.2)



—



—



—



—



—



—



(184.2)

Stock-based compensation (29.5)



—



—



—



—



—



—



(29.5)

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets (11.6)



—



—



—



—



—



—



(11.6)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (2.3)



—



2.3



—



—



—



—



—

Gain on consolidation of Treasure Coast 2.2



—



—



—



—



(2.2)



—



—

Change in fair market value of equity securities 0.4



—



—



—



(0.4)



—



—



—

Government, class action, and related settlements (2.8)



2.8



—



—



—



—



—



—

Payroll taxes on SARs exercise (1.5)



—



—



—



—



—



1.5



—

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 388.0



2.8



2.3



—



(0.4)



(2.2)



1.5



392.0

Provision for income tax expense (103.8)



(0.7)



(0.6)



1.0



0.1



0.6



(0.4)



(103.8)

Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health $ 284.2



$ 2.1



$ 1.7



$ 1.0



$ (0.3)



$ (1.6)



$ 1.1



$ 288.2

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported** $ 2.85



$ 0.02



$ 0.02



$ 0.01



$ —



$ (0.02)



$ 0.01



$ 2.89

Diluted shares used in calculation 99.8































* See reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA ** Adjusted EPS may not sum across due to rounding.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Adjusted Earnings Per Share



For the Year Ended December 31, 2019





Adjustments





As

Reported

Mark-to-

Market

Adjustment

on Stock

Compensation

Expense

Loss on

Early

Exting.

of Debt

Income Tax

Adjustments

Transaction

Costs

Change in

Fair

Market

Value of

Equity

Securities

Gain on

Consolidation

of Yuma

Payroll

Taxes on

SARs

Exercise

As

Adjusted

(In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 964.9



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 964.9

Depreciation and amortization (218.7)



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



(218.7)

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (159.7)



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



(159.7)

Stock-based compensation (114.4)



68.5



—



—



—



—



—



—



(45.9)

Loss on disposal of assets (11.1)



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



(11.1)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (7.7)



—



7.7



—



—



—



—



—



—

Transaction costs (2.1)



—



—



—



2.1



—



—



—



—

Gain on consolidation of Yuma 19.2



—



—



—



—



—



(19.2)



—



—

SARs mark-to-market impact on noncontrolling interests 5.0



(5.0)



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Change in fair market value of equity securities 0.8



—



—



—



—



(0.8)



—



—



—

Payroll taxes on SARs exercise (1.0)



—



—



—



—



—



—



1.0



—

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 475.2



63.5



7.7



—



2.1



(0.8)



(19.2)



1.0



529.5

Provision for income tax

expense (115.9)



(17.2)



(2.1)



(10.3)



(0.6)



0.2



5.2



(0.2)



(140.9)

Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health $ 359.3



$ 46.3



$ 5.6



$ (10.3)



$ 1.5



$ (0.6)



$ (14.0)



$ 0.8



$ 388.6

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations** $ 3.62



$ 0.47



$ 0.06



$ (0.10)



$ 0.02



$ (0.01)



$ (0.14)



$ 0.01



$ 3.91

Diluted shares used in calculation 99.4



































* See reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA ** Adjusted EPS may not sum across due to rounding.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(In Millions) Net income $ 111.7



$ 90.2



$ 368.8



$ 445.8

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, attributable to Encompass Health —



—



—



0.6

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (25.7)



(22.6)



(84.6)



(87.1)

Provision for income tax expense 38.0



27.3



103.8



115.9

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees 46.2



44.5



184.2



159.7

Depreciation and amortization 62.3



58.4



243.0



218.7

Government, class action, and related settlements —



—



2.8



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2.3



5.4



2.3



7.7

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 1.0



7.8



11.6



11.1

Stock-based compensation expense 4.2



27.4



29.5



114.4

Transaction costs —



0.1



—



2.1

Gain on consolidation of former equity method location —



—



(2.2)



(19.2)

SARs mark-to-market impact on noncontrolling interests —



(0.7)



—



(5.0)

Change in fair market value of equity securities (0.1)



0.4



(0.4)



(0.8)

Payroll taxes on SARs exercise —



—



1.5



1.0

Adjusted EBITDA $ 239.9



$ 238.2



$ 860.3



$ 964.9



Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Income from Continuing Operations

Before Income Tax Expense



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(In Millions) Total segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 273.5



$ 274.7



$ 986.3



$ 1,095.4

General and administrative expenses (37.8)



(64.0)



(155.5)



(247.0)

Depreciation and amortization (62.3)



(58.4)



(243.0)



(218.7)

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets (1.0)



(7.8)



(11.6)



(11.1)

Government, class action, and related settlements —



—



(2.8)



—

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (2.3)



(5.4)



(2.3)



(7.7)

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (46.2)



(44.5)



(184.2)



(159.7)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 25.7



22.6



84.6



87.1

SARS mark-to-market impact on noncontrolling interests —



0.7



—



5.0

Change in fair market value of equity securities 0.1



(0.4)



0.4



0.8

Gain on consolidation of former equity method location —



—



2.2



19.2

Payroll taxes on SARs exercise —



—



(1.5)



(1.0)

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense $ 149.7



$ 117.5



$ 472.6



$ 562.3



Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019

(In Millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 279.7



$ 215.6



$ 704.7



$ 635.3

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees 46.2



44.5



184.2



159.7

Equity in net income of nonconsolidated affiliates 1.0



1.2



3.5



6.7

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in continuing operations (25.7)



(22.6)



(84.6)



(87.1)

Amortization of debt-related items (2.1)



(1.4)



(7.2)



(4.5)

Distributions from nonconsolidated affiliates (1.0)



(1.8)



(3.8)



(6.6)

Current portion of income tax expense (20.1)



8.1



51.4



75.9

Change in assets and liabilities (40.4)



(5.3)



7.3



180.1

Cash (provided by) used in operating activities of discontinued operations —



(0.2)



0.2



4.4

Transaction costs —



0.1



—



2.1

SARS mark-to-market impact on noncontrolling interests —



(0.7)



—



(5.0)

Payroll taxes on SARs exercise —



—



1.5



1.0

Change in fair market value of equity securities (0.1)



0.4



(0.4)



(0.8)

Other 2.4



0.3



3.5



3.7

Adjusted EBITDA $ 239.9



$ 238.2



$ 860.3



$ 964.9



Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019

(In Millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 279.7



$ 215.6



$ 704.7



$ 635.3

Impact of discontinued operations —



(0.2)



0.2



4.4

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 279.7



215.4



704.9



639.7

Capital expenditures for maintenance (47.4)



(62.0)



(154.9)



(167.1)

Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates (19.3)



(22.2)



(72.2)



(79.8)

Items non-indicative of ongoing operations:













Cash paid for government, class action, and

related settlements —



5.6



—



52.0

Transaction costs and related assumed liabilities —



0.1



—



2.1

Cash paid for SARs exercise —



—



102.1



69.6

Adjusted free cash flow $ 213.0



$ 136.9



$ 579.9



$ 516.5



For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net cash used in investing activities was $142.7 million and resulted primarily from capital expenditures. Net cash used in financing activities during the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $354.2 million and resulted primarily from net debt repayments, cash dividends paid on common stock, and distributions to noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, net cash used in investing activities was $145.7 million and resulted primarily from capital expenditures. Net cash used in financing activities during the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $424.1 million and resulted primarily from net debt repayments, cash dividends paid on common stock, and distributions to noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net cash used in investing activities was $407.5 million and primarily resulted from capital expenditures. Net cash used in financing activities during the year ended December 31, 2020 was $145.9 million and primarily resulted from the issuance of senior notes in May and October 2020 offset by the redemption of the Company's 5.75% Senior Notes due 2024, the purchase of one-third of the rollover shares held by members of the home health and hospice management team, dividends paid common stock, and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net cash used in investing activities was $657.4 million and primarily resulted from the acquisition of Alacare and capital expenditures. Net cash provided by financing activities during the year ended December 31, 2019 was $48.2 million and primarily resulted from the issuance of $1.0 billion of senior notes offset by repayments on the Company's revolving credit facility and 5.75% Senior Notes due 2024, the purchase of one-third of the rollover shares held by members of the home health and hospice management team, dividends paid common stock, distributions paid to noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates, and repurchases of common stock.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

