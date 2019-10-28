Encompass Health reports results for third quarter 2019 and affirms full-year 2019 guidance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), a national leader in integrated healthcare, offering facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies, today reported its results of operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Both segments experienced strong volume and revenue growth in the third quarter with inpatient discharges increasing 5.5% and home health admissions increasing 22.7% year over year," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Health Mark Tarr. "We also made excellent progress in the quarter on our development priorities by opening two new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, adding 31 beds to existing hospitals, and closing on the acquisition of Alacare Home Health and Hospice."

Consolidated results











Growth

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Dollars

Percent

(In Millions, Except per Share Data) Net operating revenues $ 1,161.6



$ 1,067.6



$ 94.0



8.8 % Income from continuing operations

attributable to Encompass Health per diluted

share 0.98



0.89



0.09



10.1 % Adjusted earnings per share 0.93



0.91



0.02



2.2 % Cash flows provided by operating activities 114.4



198.5



(84.1)



(42.4) % Adjusted EBITDA 231.6



224.3



7.3



3.3 % Adjusted free cash flow 109.6



143.4



(33.8)



(23.6) %

Nine Months Ended

September 30,









2019

2018







Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 419.7



$ 584.0



$ (164.3)



(28.1) % Adjusted free cash flow 379.6



424.8



(45.2)



(10.6) %

Revenue growth was driven by volume and pricing growth in the inpatient rehabilitation segment and volume growth in the home health and hospice segment.

Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018 reflected an increase in revenue and a gain on the consolidation of Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital offset by increases in depreciation and amortization, interest, and stock-based compensation. Effective July 1, 2019, the Company's joint venture hospital in Yuma, Arizona changed from the equity method of accounting to a consolidated entity, resulting in an approximate $19 million, or $0.14 per share, gain on the remeasurement of the Company's previously held equity interest to fair value.

The decrease in cash flows provided by operating activities and adjusted free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 resulted primarily from increased working capital.

See attached supplemental information for calculations of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Inpatient rehabilitation segment results











Growth

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Dollars

Percent Net operating revenues: (In Millions) Inpatient $ 850.6



$ 798.4



$ 52.2



6.5 % Outpatient and other 21.7



27.2



(5.5)



(20.2) % Total segment revenue $ 872.3



$ 825.6



$ 46.7



5.7 %

















(Actual Amounts) Discharges 46,669



44,230



2,439



5.5 % Same-store discharge growth











3.1 % Net patient revenue per discharge $ 18,226



$ 18,051



$ 175



1.0 % Revenue reserves related to bad

debt as a percent of revenue 1.5 %

1.3 %





20 basis

points



















(In Millions) Adjusted EBITDA $ 210.6



$ 212.9



$ (2.3)



(1.1) %

Revenue - Revenue growth resulted from volume growth and an increase in net patient revenue per discharge. New-store discharge growth resulted from joint ventures in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina ( September 2018 ), Winston-Salem, North Carolina ( October 2018 ), Lubbock, Texas ( May 2019 ), and Boise, Idaho ( July 2019 ), and a wholly owned hospital in Katy, Texas ( September 2019 ). New-store growth also resulted from a joint venture hospital in Yuma, Arizona changing from the equity method of accounting to a consolidated entity effective July 1, 2019 . Same-store discharge growth in the third quarter of 2019 was negatively impacted by approximately 20 basis points due to the ongoing effects of Hurricane Michael on operations in the Panama City, Florida market. Growth in net patient revenue per discharge primarily resulted from increases in reimbursement rates. Revenue reserves related to bad debt as a percent of revenue increased 20 basis points to 1.5% primarily due to Targeted Probe and Educate reviews at certain hospitals.



Other revenue in the third quarter of 2018 included $4.5 million of business interruption insurance recoveries related to the 2017 hurricanes.

Adjusted EBITDA - The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from higher salaries and benefits expense, as well as the inclusion of $4.5 million of business interruption insurance recoveries related to the 2017 hurricanes in the third quarter of 2018. Salaries and benefits increased as a percent of revenue primarily due to the ramp up of new stores and approximately $2 million of training costs associated with the transition to the CARE Tool payment system.

Home health and hospice segment results











Growth

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Dollars

Percent Net operating revenues: (In Millions) Home health $ 238.9



$ 209.2



$ 29.7



14.2 % Hospice 50.4



32.8



17.6



53.7 % Total segment revenue $ 289.3



$ 242.0



$ 47.3



19.5 %















Home Health Metrics (Actual Amounts) Admissions 42,174



34,364



7,810



22.7 % Same-store admissions growth











9.7 % Episodes 72,016



61,765



10,251



16.6 % Same-store episode growth











3.8 % Revenue per episode $ 2,980



$ 2,995



$ (15)



(0.5) %

















(In Millions) Adjusted EBITDA $ 50.8



$ 43.2



$ 7.6



17.6 %

Revenue - Revenue growth resulted from volume growth. Volume growth included the impact of the acquisition of Alacare on July 1, 2019 . Revenue per episode decreased due primarily to the patient mix of the former Alacare locations.



Hospice revenue increased primarily due to the acquisition of Alacare and same-store admissions growth of 5.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA - Growth in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from revenue growth and improvements in caregiver optimization and productivity in home health partially offset by expenses related to the integration of Alacare.

General and administrative expenses



Q3 2019

% of

Consolidated

Revenue

Q3 2018

% of

Consolidated

Revenue

(In Millions) General and administrative expenses,

excluding stock-based compensation

and transaction costs $ 29.8



2.6%

$ 31.8



3.0%

























General and administrative expenses decreased as a percent of consolidated revenue primarily due to expenses associated with the Company's rebranding and name change in 2018 and operating leverage resulting from revenue growth. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company invested $0.3 million in its rebranding and name change, as compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, all of which was included in general and administrative expenses.

Balance sheet

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company issued $500 million of 4.5% Senior Notes due 2028 and $500 million of 4.75% Senior Notes due 2030. The proceeds from this issuance were used to fund the purchase of the home health rollover shares and exercise of stock appreciation rights in the third quarter of 2019, fund a call of $400 million of 5.75% Senior Notes due 2024 (will close on November 1, 2019), and repay borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility.

The Company's leverage ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2019 was 3.6x. After giving effect to the pending redemption of $400 million of 5.75% Senior Notes on November 1, 2019, the Company's leverage ratio at the end of the third quarter would have been 3.2x.

"The issuance of $1 billion in new senior notes on very attractive terms allowed us to satisfy our funding needs, extend the duration of our debt capital and enhance our liquidity," said Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Encompass Health Doug Coltharp. "Our balance sheet is well positioned to fund our growth initiatives and operating strategies."

Shareholder and other distributions

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 35,364 shares of its common stock for approximately $2 million. Year-to-date common stock repurchases for 2019 totaled 776,334 shares for approximately $46 million at an average price of $59.10 per share. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $204 million remaining under its existing stock repurchase authorization.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on its common stock and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share that was paid in October 2019.

In July 2019, the Company received notice of exercise from holders of Home Health Holdings for the vested portion of their rollover shares and stock appreciation rights, which resulted in cash distributions of approximately $218 million in the third quarter of 2019.

2019 guidance

Based on its results for the first nine months of 2019 and its current expectations for the remainder of 2019, the Company's full-year guidance for 2019 is unchanged.



Full-Year 2019 Guidance

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Net operating revenues $4,500 to $4,600 Adjusted EBITDA $940 to $960 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing

operations attributable to Encompass Health $3.71 to $3.85

For additional considerations regarding the Company's 2019 guidance, see the supplemental information posted on the Company's website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com. See also the "Other Information" section below for an explanation of why the Company does not provide guidance for comparable GAAP measures for Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share.

Earnings conference call and webcast

The Company will host an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2019. For reference during the call, the Company will post certain supplemental information at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877 587-6761 and giving the pass code 1692737. International callers should dial 706 679-1635 and give the same pass code. Please call approximately ten minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected. The conference call will also be webcast live and will be available for on-line replay at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 133 hospitals, 245 home health locations and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a set of shared values, Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Other information

The information in this press release is summarized and should be read in conjunction with the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (the "September 2019 Form 10‑Q"), when filed, as well as the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on October 28, 2019 (the "Q3 Earnings Form 8‑K"), to which this press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1. In addition, the Company will post supplemental information today on its website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com for reference during its October 29, 2019 earnings call.

The financial data contained in the press release and supplemental information include non-GAAP financial measures, including the Company's adjusted earnings per share, leverage ratio, Adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow. Reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measure, except with regard to non-GAAP guidance, are included below, in the supplemental information, or in the Q3 Earnings Form 8-K. Readers are encouraged to review the "Note Regarding Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in the Q3 Earnings Form 8-K which provides further explanation and disclosure regarding the Company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Excluding net operating revenues, the Company does not provide guidance on a GAAP basis because it is unable to predict, with reasonable certainty, the future impact of items that are deemed to be outside the control of the Company or otherwise non-indicative of its ongoing operating performance. Such items include government, class action, and related settlements; professional fees—accounting, tax, and legal; mark-to-market adjustments for stock appreciation rights; gains or losses related to hedging and equity instruments; loss on early extinguishment of debt; adjustments to its income tax provision (such as valuation allowance adjustments and settlements of income tax claims); items related to corporate and facility restructurings; and certain other items the Company believes to be non-indicative of its ongoing operating performance. These items cannot be reasonably predicted and will depend on several factors, including industry and market conditions, and could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

However, the following reasonably estimable GAAP measures for 2019 would be included in a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA if the other reconciling GAAP measures could be reasonably predicted:

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees - estimate of $155 million to $165 million

to Amortization of debt-related items - approximately $4 million

The Q3 Earnings Form 8-K and, when filed, the September 2019 Form 10-Q can be found on the Company's website at http://investor.encompasshealth.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In Millions, Except per Share Data) Net operating revenues $ 1,161.6



$ 1,067.6



$ 3,420.6



$ 3,181.3

Operating expenses:













Salaries and benefits 660.8



592.3



1,904.5



1,740.7

Other operating expenses 156.6



142.9



456.5



433.5

Occupancy costs 21.8



19.6



61.7



57.7

Supplies 42.9



38.6



124.7



117.8

General and administrative expenses 52.5



49.9



183.0



165.9

Depreciation and amortization 55.1



51.2



160.3



146.8

Total operating expenses 989.7



894.5



2,890.7



2,662.4

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



2.3



—

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees 40.3



37.3



115.2



110.6

Other income (21.0)



(1.7)



(26.9)



(2.9)

Equity in net income of nonconsolidated affiliates (1.2)



(2.1)



(5.5)



(6.4)

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense 153.8



139.6



444.8



417.6

Provision for income tax expense 34.3



30.2



88.6



89.5

Income from continuing operations 119.5



109.4



356.2



328.1

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —



(0.1)



(0.6)



(0.4)

Net and comprehensive income 119.5



109.3



355.6



327.7

Less: Net and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (21.9)



(20.7)



(64.5)



(63.5)

Net and comprehensive income attributable to Encompass Health $ 97.6



$ 88.6



$ 291.1



$ 264.2

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 97.8



98.0



98.1



97.9

Diluted 99.4



100.0



99.5



99.7

















Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per share attributable to Encompass Health common shareholders:













Continuing operations $ 0.99



$ 0.90



$ 2.97



$ 2.69

Discontinued operations —



—



(0.01)



—

Net income $ 0.99



$ 0.90



$ 2.96



$ 2.69

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Encompass Health common shareholders:













Continuing operations $ 0.98



$ 0.89



$ 2.94



$ 2.65

Discontinued operations —



—



(0.01)



—

Net income $ 0.98



$ 0.89



$ 2.93



$ 2.65

















Amounts attributable to Encompass Health common shareholders:













Income from continuing operations $ 97.6



$ 88.7



$ 291.7



$ 264.6

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax —



(0.1)



(0.6)



(0.4)

Net income attributable to Encompass Health $ 97.6



$ 88.6



$ 291.1



$ 264.2



Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(In Millions) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 422.0



$ 69.2

Restricted cash 66.8



59.0

Accounts receivable 516.9



467.7

Other current assets 71.7



66.2

Total current assets 1,077.4



662.1

Property and equipment, net 1,874.8



1,634.8

Operating lease right-of-use assets 311.4



—

Goodwill 2,305.2



2,100.8

Intangible assets, net 486.8



443.4

Deferred income tax assets 22.4



42.9

Other long-term assets 308.8



291.0

Total assets $ 6,386.8



$ 5,175.0

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 437.2



$ 35.8

Current operating lease liabilities 44.9



—

Accounts payable 101.4



90.0

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 525.1



546.7

Total current liabilities 1,108.6



672.5

Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,961.9



2,478.6

Long-term operating lease liabilities 273.4



—

Other long-term liabilities 161.6



205.2



4,505.5



3,356.3

Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 210.0



261.7

Shareholders' equity:





Encompass Health shareholders' equity 1,333.1



1,276.7

Noncontrolling interests 338.2



280.3

Total shareholders' equity 1,671.3



1,557.0

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,386.8



$ 5,175.0



Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

(In Millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 355.6



$ 327.7

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.6



0.4

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities—





Depreciation and amortization 160.3



146.8

Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2.3



—

Stock-based compensation 87.0



65.6

Deferred tax expense (benefit) 20.8



(8.0)

Gain on consolidation of Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital (19.2)



—

Other, net 2.3



5.1

Change in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions—





Accounts receivable (37.8)



12.3

Other assets (11.1)



15.3

Accounts payable (4.2)



—

Accrued payroll (21.0)



(6.7)

Accrued interest payable 7.4



8.2

Other liabilities (118.7)



18.0

Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations (4.6)



(0.7)

Total adjustments 63.5



255.9

Net cash provided by operating activities 419.7



584.0

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (259.9)



(171.5)

Additions to capitalized software costs (9.2)



(13.2)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (231.2)



(135.8)

Other, net (11.4)



(5.8)

Net cash used in investing activities (511.7)



(326.3)











Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

(In Millions) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from bond issuance 1,000.0



—

Principal payments on debt, including pre-payments (115.8)



(16.1)

Borrowings on revolving credit facility 525.0



285.0

Payments on revolving credit facility (555.0)



(315.0)

Principal payments under finance lease obligations (14.2)



(13.0)

Debt issuance costs (15.2)



—

Repurchases of common stock, including fees and expenses (45.9)



—

Dividends paid on common stock (81.3)



(74.4)

Purchase of equity interests in consolidated affiliates (162.9)



(65.1)

Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests of consolidated affiliates (57.6)



(56.5)

Taxes paid on behalf of employees for shares withheld (16.2)



(8.3)

Other, net 11.4



9.9

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 472.3



(253.5)

Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 380.3



4.2

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 133.5



116.8

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 513.8



$ 121.0









Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash





Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 69.2



$ 54.4

Restricted cash at beginning of period 59.0



62.4

Restricted cash included in other long-term assets at beginning of period 5.3



—

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 133.5



$ 116.8









Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 422.0



$ 56.9

Restricted cash at end of period 66.8



62.1

Restricted cash included in other long-term assets at end of period 25.0



2.0

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 513.8



$ 121.0



Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Earnings Per Share



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 231.6



$ 224.3



$ 726.7



$ 679.2

Depreciation and amortization (55.1)



(51.2)



(160.3)



(146.8)

Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and fees (40.3)



(37.3)



(115.2)



(110.6)

Stock-based compensation expense (21.7)



(18.1)



(87.0)



(65.6)

(Loss) gain on disposal of assets (0.9)



1.0



(3.3)



(2.2)



113.6



118.7



360.9



354.0

Certain items non-indicative of ongoing operating performance:













Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



(2.3)



—

Transaction costs (1.0)



—



(2.0)



(1.0)

Gain on consolidation of Yuma 19.2



—



19.2



—

SARs mark-to-market impact on noncontrolling interests 0.9



0.3



4.3



2.2

Change in fair market value of equity securities —



(0.1)



1.2



(1.1)

Payroll taxes on SARs exercise (0.8)



—



(1.0)



—

Pre-tax income 131.9



118.9



380.3



354.1

Income tax expense (34.3)



(30.2)



(88.6)



(89.5)

Income from continuing operations (1) $ 97.6



$ 88.7



$ 291.7



$ 264.6

















Basic shares 97.8



98.0



98.1



97.9

Diluted shares 99.4



100.0



99.5



99.7

















Basic earnings per share (1) $ 0.99



$ 0.90



$ 2.97



$ 2.69

Diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.98



$ 0.89



$ 2.94



$ 2.65



(1) Income from continuing operations attributable to Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Adjusted Earnings Per Share



Q3

9 Months

2019

2018

2019

2018















Earnings per share, as reported $ 0.98



$ 0.89



$ 2.94



$ 2.65

Adjustments, net of tax:













Mark-to-market adjustments for stock appreciation rights 0.08



0.03



0.36



0.18

Transaction costs 0.01



—



0.02



0.01

Income tax adjustments —



(0.01)



(0.13)



(0.01)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



0.02



—

Change in fair market value of equity securities —



—



(0.01)



0.01

Gain on consolidation of Yuma (0.14)



—



(0.14)



—

Payroll taxes on SARs exercise 0.01



—



0.01



—

Adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 0.93



$ 0.91



$ 3.05



$ 2.83



(1) Adjusted EPS may not sum due to rounding.