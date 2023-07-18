Encompass Health to host investor day September 27, 2023

News provided by

Encompass Health Corp.

18 Jul, 2023, 16:47 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States, announced today that it will host an investor day on September 27, 2023. The event, which will be held in the Rainbow Room in New York City, will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with President & Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr; Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp; and other members of the Company's leadership team. Due to limited capacity, investors and analysts who would like to attend must register with Encompass Health's investor relations department via the following link https://encompass-health-ir-day-2023.open-exchange.net/registration or by emailing [email protected].

For those unable to attend in person, live and recorded webcasts of the investor day presentation and accompanying materials will be available at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health 
Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 158 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Casey Winger | 205 447-6410
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Miller | 205 970-5860
[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Also from this source

Encompass Health announces date of 2023 second quarter earnings call

Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie, a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Maryland

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.