Encompass Health to present at 2024 Leerink Partners Healthcare Crossroads Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the 2024 Leerink Partners Healthcare Crossroads Conference being held in Austin, Texas, May 28-30, 2024.

Encompass Health's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will present during a fireside chat on Thursday, May 30, 2024, from 8-8:30 a.m. CT.

The presentation will be webcast live and available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 162 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Polly Manuel | 205 970-5912

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Miller | 205 970-5860

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.