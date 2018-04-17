Encompass Health to present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC), formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation, today announced it will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 15-17, 2018.
Encompass Health Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will participate in a fireside chat at 11:40 a.m. ET/8:40 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. The presentation will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.
About Encompass Health
As a national leader in post-acute care, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that spans 127 hospitals and 237 home health & hospice locations in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective care across the post-acute continuum. Driven by a set of shared values, Encompass Health is the result of the union between HealthSouth Corporation and Encompass Home Health & Hospice, and is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
Media Contact
Casey Lassiter, 205 447-6410
casey.lassiter@encompasshealth.com
Investor Relations Contact
Crissy Carlisle, 205 970-5860
crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com
