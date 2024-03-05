Encompass Health to present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Encompass Health Corp.

05 Mar, 2024, 07:45 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held in Miami, Florida, on March 12-14, 2024.

Encompass Health's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from 8:30 – 8:55 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 161 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Kennedi Spurling | 205.970.5912
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Miller | 205.970.5860
[email protected]  

