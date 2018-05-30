Encompass Health to present at Morgan Stanley Leveraged Finance Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), formerly known as HealthSouth Corp., today announced it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Leveraged Finance Conference being held in New Orleans on June 5-6, 2018.

Encompass Health Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will present on Tuesday, June 5 at 4 p.m. CDT/ 5 p.m. EDT. The presentation will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.