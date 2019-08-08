Encompass Health to present at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference and Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the Baird Global Healthcare Conference in New York City and the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference in Boston. Both conferences will occur Sept. 4-5, 2019.

Encompass Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 and at the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference at 9:35 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Both fireside chats will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 132 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com , or follow us on our newsroom , Twitter and Facebook .

