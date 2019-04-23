Encompass Health to present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York City being held May 20-22, 2019.
Encompass Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 ET on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The presentation will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.
About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 130 hospitals, 221 home health locations, and 59 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter and Facebook.
Media Contact
Hillary Carnel, 205 970-5912
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com
Investor Relations Contact
Crissy Carlisle, 205 970-5860
crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com
