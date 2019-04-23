Encompass Health to present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York City being held May 20-22, 2019.

Encompass Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 ET on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The presentation will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 130 hospitals, 221 home health locations, and 59 hospice locations in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, integrated care across the healthcare continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com , or follow us on our newsroom , Twitter and Facebook .

Media Contact

Hillary Carnel, 205 970-5912

hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact

Crissy Carlisle, 205 970-5860

crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

