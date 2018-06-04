Encompass Health to present at William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC), formerly known as HealthSouth Corp., today announced it will participate in the William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference being held in Chicago on June 12-14, 2018.

Encompass Health President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr will present on Tuesday, June 12 at 7:30 a.m. CDT/8:30 a.m. EDT. The presentation will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com by clicking on an available link.