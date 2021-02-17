Encompass Health to present webcast on predictive analytics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will host a webcast to discuss the Company's innovative use of predictive analytics on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. CT.

The webcast will be led by Encompass Health's Executive VP and President of Inpatient Hospitals Barb Jacobsmeyer. She will discuss how the Company is using predictive analytics to reduce acute hospital readmissions and improve patient outcomes at its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. A question and answer session will directly follow the presentation.

Members of the investment community may join the webcast on the day of the event by visiting the Company's investor site at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com , or follow us on our newsroom , Twitter and Facebook .

Encompass Health contacts:

Media: Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912

[email protected]

Investor Relations: Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860

[email protected]

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Related Links

http://www.encompasshealth.com

