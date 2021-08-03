Encompass Health's new hospitals in Shreveport, Louisiana and Greenville, South Carolina now open

Both hospitals feature 40 private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom. They serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Shreveport and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Greenville offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

"With today's opening of our hospitals in Shreveport, Louisiana and Greenville, South Carolina, we are excited to bring our higher level of rehabilitative care to two new communities for Encompass Health," said Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer of Encompass Health. "Through best practices and the work of these great teams, we will help restore function, strength, hope and confidence to individuals recovering from major illnesses and injuries with the ultimate goal of helping them return to the community at their highest levels of independence."

With the opening of these hospitals, Encompass Health now owns and operates 143 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, which includes two in Louisiana and eight in South Carolina.

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 143 hospitals, 249 home health locations, and 94 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

