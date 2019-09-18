Encompassing Oral Care: RYCA, Inc. Creates Encompass, an Innovative Toothbrush Design Offering a Quicker and More Comprehensive New Way to Brush, Keep Teeth Clean

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to revolutionize the oral care industry with an innovative toothbrush designed and developed by a team of top dental industry professionals—including the former director of engineering at Sonicare—Encompass (https://encompassbrush.com) promises consumers a quicker and more comprehensive new way to brush, with a unique design that conveniently and rapidly cleans half of the mouth at once.

Recent studies have found that 90 percent of dental and gum disease are simply caused by incorrect tooth brushing technique. Additionally, according to the CDC, 96% of American adults have cavities, and 47% (1 in 2) of American adults suffer from gum disease.

"Our mission is eliminating the number one contributor to poor oral care — user error," said Ryan Schwartz, founder and CEO of RYCA, Inc., the company behind Encompass. "Studies show only one in 10 people brush correctly. Most people are not brushing for the required two minutes, applying the correct bristle angle and pressure, while covering all teeth uniformly. With Encompass, 10 in 10 people will brush properly because Encompass does all the work for you."

Benefits of the Encompass toothbrush include:

Faster, Effortless Brushing – The half-mouth design ensures uniform brushing of all surfaces of your teeth in 20 seconds, while actually brushing each tooth for 8 times longer than brushing for 2 minutes with standard brush heads.

"The average person brushes for 45 to 70 seconds. 30% of millennials brush just once a day," Schwartz added. "The impact? Research shows that poor oral care can affect major organs, and contribute to health problems including, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes."

Joining forces with his father, a world-renowned dentist, Dr. Cary Schwartz, Schwartz enlisted top engineering, dental, regulatory and design experts, including Gerald "Jerry" Brewer, the former director of engineering for both Sonicare and Clarisonic, to create his toothbrush of the future.

Encompass has launched an Indiegogo campaign, (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/encompass-brush-smarter-better-faster#/), to spread awareness about their product among consumers and the investment community. The suggested retail price for Encompass is $189, but early birds can get the brush for $99 at www.encompassbrush.com.

ABOUT RYCA, Inc.

At RYCA, Inc., our goal is to improve lives through the creation of innovative, instinctive, and effortless products designed for optimal oral care. Please visit the Encompass website for more information at https://encompassbrush.com.

