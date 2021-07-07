ENCOR Advisors™ Launches as Canada's Newest Occupier Focused Consultancy

Industry Veterans Bring Fresh Approach to an Evolving Market

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ENCOR Advisors™ ("ENCOR") today unveils its new commercial real estate platform, reflecting the evolution and growth of a top-performing team under a new generation of leadership with a bigger vision for the future. The firm is led by recognized market leaders previously with Devencore (a pioneer in Canadian tenant representation services) who have joined forces to continue delivering solutions to clients that value a partner committed to their success.

"There's something unique about the DNA of our advisors," said Rob Renaud, President of ENCOR. "We are a high-performance team that has excelled at bringing our talents together to create remarkable value for clients. This is validated by our track record – even amid the pandemic, we facilitated some of the market's most notable and successful projects."

"ENCOR is committed to delivering the client experiences that have made our team successful for decades – expert service rooted in client partnerships," said Principal and Chief Operating Officer Rob Tkatch. "While this is a shift from the transactional nature of many brokerage firms, we strongly believe that it is what drives the best results for our clients."

A steadfast focus on long-term client relationships built on trust is shared by ENCOR's alliance partner, Texas-based Transwestern Real Estate Services, which operates from 33 offices in markets across the United States. This alliance seamlessly extends ENCOR's integrated real estate capabilities across North America, enabling the team to leverage Transwestern's resources and expertise for strategic projects in Canada, collaborate on cross-border transactional opportunities, and provide research, marketing and consulting support for clients.

"We have come to know and trust the team at ENCOR through our joint work on many landmark client assignments," said Mark Doran, Chief Operating Officer at Transwestern. "ENCOR's entrepreneurial, professional and consultative approach aligns well with Transwestern's culture of service excellence, and its decades of experience in the key Canadian markets make the firm a valuable partner."

ENCOR's headquarters office is located at Citigroup Place in the heart of downtown Toronto. Additional locations throughout Canada will be announced in the coming months.

About ENCOR Advisors™

Headquartered in Toronto, ENCOR Advisors™ is a privately-held, occupier-focused commercial real estate firm launched in 2021 as the evolution of a top-performing team under a new generation of leadership with a passion for delivering even better value for clients. ENCOR's Client-First philosophy pushes its highly-accredited advisors to go the extra mile, creating lasting partnerships that go beyond signing on the dotted line, with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing clients, whether they own or lease space in a single market or across multiple locations.

ENCOR's strategic alliance with Texas-based Transwestern Real Estate Services extends the firm's integrated real estate capabilities across North America, enabling the team to leverage Transwestern's resources and expertise for strategic projects in Canada, collaborate on cross-border transactional opportunities, and provide research, marketing and consulting support for clients.

About Transwestern Real Estate Services

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types through a comprehensive perspective and by providing solutions grounded in sound market intelligence. Part of the Transwestern companies, the firm applies a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Tenant Advisory + Workplace Solutions, Capital Markets, and Research & Investment Analytics.

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. An integrated approach formed from fresh ideas drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, investment management and opportunistic programs for high-net-worth investors. The firm operates through 33 U.S. offices and global alliances with BNP Paribas Real Estate and ENCOR.

*Registered with Devencore Commercial Real Estate Canada Inc., Brokerage until further notice

SOURCE Encor Advisors Canada Ltd., Brokerage

