Encora Acquires Daitan, Expanding its Software Engineering Capabilities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora , a global next-gen product engineering provider, today announced the acquisition of Daitan, a leading provider of software engineering services. The acquisition adds 600 engineers and proprietary product capabilities, expanding Encora's global talent pool to 5,500 engineers. Daitan has offices in San Ramon, CA and R&D centers in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada and Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil.

"Encora has grown by delivering innovation to leading edge software companies through new and emerging technologies such as machine learning, cloud services and design-led digital experience," said Venu Raghavan, CEO, Encora. "Adding Daitan's depth of services and domain expertise strengthens our offerings in our focus industries and broadens our LATAM footprint with top-tier talent in Brazil."

Daitan adds deep expertise to Encora's technical capabilities in AI, data engineering, cloud native architecture and microservices. Daitan also serves a wide variety of industries including FinTech, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Security.

"This is an outstanding opportunity to continue our growth journey as part of Encora and build the world's leading software engineering services company," Augusto Cavalcanti, CEO, Daitan. "Based on Encora's values, core capabilities, excellent brand reputation, and backing by Warburg Pincus, it's a natural fit that reinforces our long-term relationships with both customers and employees."

Encora's broad Latin American footprint in Mexico, Costa Rica, Peru, Bolivia, and Colombia, combined with Daitan's footprint in Brazil, will help the combined company tap into the full talent pool across the Americas. This in turn enables Encora to accelerate hiring to deliver business critical, highly reliable solutions for clients.

