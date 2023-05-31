Encora Appoints Ian McMaster as New Head of Partnerships and Ecosystem Alliances

Leader Brings More Than 25 Years of Experience Managing Diverse Teams Focused on Software Development, Consulting Services, Software Sales, and Partner Alliances

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora , a global next-gen product engineering provider, today announced Ian McMaster has been appointed as its new Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Ecosystem Alliances. In this role, McMaster will be responsible for collaborating with cross-functional teams across Encora to create programs and solutions that drive business growth through alliances. McMaster joins Encora from Cognizant, where he served as Assistant Vice President, Global Head AI & Analytics Alliances.

"Partnerships and alliances with industry leaders is a key enabler to our ability to better serve clients with the latest innovations in software development," said Anand, CEO, Encora. "Ian has very impressive experience in securing these types of partnerships through his work at Microsoft, IBM and Cognizant. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Encora family, where his role will be critical in helping us to expand our capabilities through relationship building across market sectors and global regions."

During his time at Cognizant, McMaster and his team were responsible for managing alliance relationships with 42 partners including Microsoft, AWS, Google, Snowflake, Databricks and Informatica focused on 7 go-to-market offerings in data modernization and intelligence. He also served as Business Unit Executive at IBM where he was responsible for the growth of new accounts across geographies. He started his career at Microsoft where he held several positions over 11 years with the company. His outstanding track record over his career have led to several awards such as the IBM Cloud Lead2Succeed Award, IBM VP Award for Creativity & Strategic Thinking, Microsoft Gold Star Stock Award, Microsoft Outstanding Worldwide Contributor - Top 100, and more.

"It is an honor to join Encora, Anand and his leadership team at a very exciting time for the company," said McMaster. "As one of the fastest growing software development services organizations in the world, Encora is primed to take a big step up in the marketplace. I look forward to lending my expertise towards building relationships with key partners around the world, bolstering our ability to serve our customers and expanding our reach into new markets."

Encora provides digital and software engineering services to innovative companies across tech-enabled industries. It has grown significantly to over 9,000 worldwide with a +46% 3-year revenue CAGR. This growth can be attributed to disciplined focus on technical skill development, metrics-driven governance and the cultivation of an inspiring workplace environment.

To learn more about McMaster and the Encora leadership team, please visit www.encora.com/about#leadership.

About Encora

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and backed by renowned private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus, Encora is the preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. It provides award-winning digital engineering services including data science & engineering, generative AI, software product engineering, cloud services, devops, digital experience, quality engineering and cybersecurity. Encora has deep cluster vertical capabilities in HealthTech, FinTech, HiTech, IAM & Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, Travel & Hospitality, Supply Chain & Logistics, Telecom and other specialized industries. With over 9,000 associates in 50+ offices and innovation labs across the U.S., U.K., Canada, Latin America, India, and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, industry vertical expertise and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to deliver superior business outcomes through accelerated innovation cycles. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

SOURCE Encora