Encora Named the #1 HR Team Globally in 2023 Comparably Awards

Encora Received Top Marks from Employees Across Nearly 20 Different Workplace Culture Categories, Including Leadership, Professional Development Opportunities, and Perks and Benefits

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora , a global next-gen product engineering provider, announced it has earned the #1 spot in Comparably's Best HR Teams 2023 list. These accolades are selected based on anonymous employee feedback from a comprehensive survey. Led by Encora, the ranking also includes some of the world's largest technology companies, including AT&T, ADP, HubSpot, Nextdoor, and more.

"At Encora, we place people at the heart of our organization. Our commitment is to delight our employees by engaging with each individual and providing them with opportunities to develop, grow, and thrive both professionally and personally," said Melissa Ribeiro, Chief People Officer of Encora. "We believe in positively impacting not only our employees' careers but also their communities. By nurturing our employees' potential, we aim to create a culture of continuous learning and excellence that benefits everyone involved."

Comparably ranked 50 companies with the best HR departments of 2023 through anonymous employee surveys conducted from February 2022 to February 2023. Ratings were based on nearly 20 work culture metrics, such as compensation, career growth opportunities, leadership, and work-life balance. Employees reflected on how effective HR teams were at cultivating an engaging, compassionate culture.

Encora took a leap in the Comparably rankings from 2022, in which the organization placed 2nd in the Best HR Teams category, to a first-place recognition in 2023. The company credits its continued success and positive employee feedback to its flexibility and innovative spirit in meeting the needs of Encorians, as well as its commitment to leading-edge diversity, equity and inclusion practices to ensure team members are treated with respect and fairness in the workplace.

Details about Comparably's Best HR Team Award is available at https://www.comparably.com/awards/winners/best-hr-teams-of-2023-larges.

About Encora

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and backed by private equity firm Advent International, Encora is the preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. It provides next-gen services such as Predictive Analysis, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud, and Test Automation. Encora has deep cluster vertical capabilities in HealthTech, FinTech, HiTech, IAM & Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, EdTech, Supply Chain & Logistics, Telecom and other specialized industries. Encora is an established leader in outsourced product development services that specializes in innovation acceleration for leading-edge technology companies. With over 9,000 associates in 40+ offices and innovation labs across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Brazil, India, and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, micro-industry vertical expertise and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to improve their speed to impact. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture site and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, and education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party employee review site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies, salary reports, and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit Comparably News.

About Comparably Awards

Comparably Awards is an annual series launched in late 2017 highlighting the best CEOs and places to work by those who know best – employees. Based solely on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com, workers answer structured questions (in yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, and multiple-choice formats) spanning 16 different workplace topics, from compensation, perks, and benefits to work-life balance, career growth, and leadership. Each answer is then given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. The final data set of winners is compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies within a 12-month period.

