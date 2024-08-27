Encora Strengthens SF Bay Area Footprint with New Santa Clara Headquarters

This strategic move will help the company further strengthen its relationship with partners and clients and tap into the region's thriving talent ecosystem.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora, a leading digital engineering services company, today announced the relocation of its headquarters to Santa Clara, California, from Scottsdale, Arizona, in a strategic shift aimed at strengthening its footprint in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The San Francisco Bay Area continues to be a hub for tech talent and innovation. The region continues to lead through the presence of some of the world's most innovative tech firms across high tech, fintech, healthtech, and retail tech markets. Cloud, Data and AI tech leaders also continue to maintain their business and engineering talent in the area. Encora has been a strategic engineering partner to some of the best known digital native companies in SF Bay Area and around the world.

Encora's move to open new headquarters in Santa Clara underscores the organization's commitment to continuing at the forefront of innovation while staying close to its clients and partners in the dynamic tech industry.

Speaking on the topic, Anand Birje, Chief Executive Officer, Encora said, "Moving our headquarters to Santa Clara is a natural step for Encora as we align ourselves more closely with the thriving tech ecosystem of the SF Bay Area. We believe the Bay Area will continue to play a key role in the future of tech innovation, with Santa Clara serving as a nucleus for many groundbreaking advancements. This relocation positions us strategically to better serve our clients, collaborate more effectively with partners, and attract top talent in the industry to scale innovation."

Encora's new Santa Clara office will function as a centralized hub for our executive leadership, global practice and engineering leaders, and client engagement teams. Encora also plans to launch its Cloud, Data and AI engineering labs at this location to enable collaborative ideation and proof of concept engineering between customers and ecosystem partners, accommodating professionals focused on client engagement, innovation, and business development.

With proximity to leading tech giants and startups, Encora will continue its mission to cultivate stronger partnerships and deliver transformative digital solutions that cater to the evolving needs of global enterprises.

This physical presence in Santa Clara will facilitate more frequent and higher-quality interactions with strategic partners and clients, opening doors to new collaborations. The move will also enable the company to engage more deeply with local tech communities, participate in industry events, and collaborate on cutting-edge projects that redefine technological possibilities, continuing its journey of enabling digital-led transformation for its clients.

About Encora

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, and backed by renowned private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus, Encora is the preferred technology modernization and innovation partner to some of the world's leading enterprise companies. It provides award-winning digital engineering services including Product Engineering & Development, Cloud Services, Quality Engineering, DevSecOps, Data & Analytics, Digital Experience, Cybersecurity, and AI & LLM Engineering. Encora's deep cluster vertical capabilities extend across diverse industries, including HiTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & CPG, Energy & Utilities, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Travel, Hospitality & Logistics, Telecom & Media, Automotive, and other specialized industries.

With over 9,000 associates in 47+ offices and delivery centers across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, Encora delivers nearshore agility to clients anywhere in the world, coupled with expertise at scale from India. Encora's Cloud-first, Data-first, AI-first approach enables clients to create differentiated enterprise value through technology. For more information, please visit encora.com.

Media contact -

Chanda Malviya

Gutenberg

+91 9878253712

[email protected]

SOURCE Encora