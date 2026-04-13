Encore Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement with the SEC

SCHILLER PARK, Ill., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Inc., a global leader in event production and technology, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, including effectiveness of such registration statement, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be commenced or completed. The number of shares to be offered and the price range and other terms for the offering have not yet been determined.

If the offering is completed, Encore Inc. intends to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ECR."

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Evercore ISI, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Rothschild & Co, Stifel, William Blair, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, LionTree and The Raine Group are acting as joint book-running managers, and Blackstone Capital Markets is acting as a co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email at [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at [email protected]; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1 related to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Encore

Encore is a global leader in B2B live event production delivering technology-enabled experiences to approximately 100,000 customers, primarily through its network of approximately 2,200 established venue partners. Headquartered in Schiller Park, Illinois, Encore is in 23 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia Pacific.

Contacts

Media:

Candace Mueller: [email protected]

FGS Global: [email protected]

Investors:

Sara La Berg: [email protected]

Financial Profiles: [email protected]

SOURCE Encore