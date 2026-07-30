Encore Becomes the First Premier Hospitality Industry Partner to Support AHLA Foundation's No Room for Trafficking Survivor Fund

$150,000 commitment to support human trafficking awareness, prevention, and survivor assistance

SCHILLER PARK, Ill., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore, the world's leading event production and technology company, announced a $150,000 commitment to the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) Foundation's No Room for Trafficking (NRFT) Survivor Fund, becoming the first premier hospitality industry partner to support the industry initiative.

No Room for Trafficking

Beginning 2027, the two-year investment expands Encore's longstanding commitment to helping prevent human trafficking through awareness, training and industry collaboration. In addition, Encore requires all global team members to complete human trafficking awareness training as part of onboarding, reinforcing our commitment to identifying and reporting signs of human trafficking.

Human trafficking remains a significant global challenge:

Approximately 28 million people are trafficked worldwide on any given day.

Human trafficking generates more than $172 billion annually across the global economy.

"Human trafficking is an urgent issue facing the hospitality industry and our communities," said Ben Erwin, president and CEO of Encore and a member of the AHLA Board of Directors. "As a partner to 2,200 hotel and event venues around the world, we have an opportunity to help address challenges that impact our industry. Through our support of the No Room for Trafficking Survivor Fund, we're helping advance prevention efforts while supporting survivors on their path forward. We're proud to be the first premier hospitality industry partner to join this important initiative."

The No Room for Trafficking Survivor Fund provides grants to organizations that deliver job training, workforce development, emergency assistance and other services that help survivors achieve long-term economic independence.

"We are grateful for Encore's support of No Room for Trafficking and their commitment to helping create safer environments across the hospitality industry. It is yet another example of Encore demonstrating its differentiated role as a leading partner to the hotel industry. By raising awareness and equipping teams with the tools to recognize and respond to the signs of human trafficking, we can make an impact for guests, employees, and the communities we serve," said Kevin Carey, President & CEO, AHLA Foundation.

Encore's support reflects the company's broader commitment to responsible business practices, industry leadership and creating safer environments for customers, venue partners and communities worldwide.

About Encore

Encore is a global leader in event production, supporting meeting and event professionals with event technology and production. Committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, the company is guided by its purpose to connect and inspire, supporting more than 2,200 premier event venues, including hotels, convention centers and corporate campuses worldwide. Encore is one of the 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® for the second year and has been a certified Great Place To Work™ for five years running, reflecting the company's investment in its people as the foundation of customer success. Headquartered in Schiller Park, Illinois, Encore operates in 23 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at encoreglobal.com and connect with Encore on LinkedIn.

About AHLA Foundation

AHLA Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, works to support the hotel and lodging industry's greatest asset – our people. By connecting employees, employers, and their communities, we seek to continuously nurture a culture of professional growth and belonging. When the people who work in our industry thrive, the industry thrives along with them. The Foundation is funded by grants and charitable contributions from generous individuals and organizations who want to support individuals seeking opportunities to thrive in the hotel and lodging industry. Learn more at www.ahlafoundation.org.

Encore Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Encore