Encore Boston Harbor Now Open

Designed by Wynn veteran, Roger Thomas, Executive Vice President of Wynn Design, Encore Boston Harbor features structural and design elements reminiscent of the Las Vegas and China properties yet remains distinctly Bostonian with the incorporation of well-known local New England provisions and hospitality names. Dining outlets onsite range from nationally recognized experiences from the brand's Las Vegas locations including Sinatra and Red 8 to exclusively local concepts like Fratelli, a casual Italian restaurant from Boston North End restaurant veterans Frank DePasquale and Nick Varano, as well as Memoire, a nightlife fantasy by Boston's Big Night Entertainment Group. Encore Boston Harbor even touches the city's local sports scene with private box suites at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and TD Garden, designed to mimic the opulence for the resort and elevate the guest experience into the city and beyond.

"I want to thank each of you for joining us on this beautiful day, including our first resort guests," said Bob DeSalvio, President of Encore Boston Harbor. "To the members of Everett United, thank you, you have been with us all the way from the beginning and I couldn't be more pleased that you are here with us today."



"Eight years ago the people of Massachusetts and lawmakers had the foresight to understand that with the passing of the gaming legislation, there could be the opportunity for economic development and the finest integrated resort in the region," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "I am here to tell you Encore Boston Harbor has achieved those goals."



"For the residents of Everett, Everett United and the 86% of residents who took the time on a Saturday to vote yes to a resort in our city, this truly is an amazing day," said Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria. "Encore Boston Harbor is now a front door to the City of Everett. Thank you to all of the hard-working union members who participated in the construction of this project."

Arrival Experience

The signature Wynn architecture creates big impact as guests approach the 33-acre property. Ascending up the sinuous, floral-rich entry drive defined by tall Scotch pine trees individually collected from the open fields of Western New York State, the welcoming porte cochere features a 7-foot polished convex mirror sculpture named Torus by David Harber centered in a colorful parterre garden, and a custom brick paved floral entry carpet. Inside, lush interior botanicals beckon, in classic Wynn Resorts style, featuring the newest Preston Bailey floral carousel at the center surrounded by four 20-foot, multi-trunk ficus trees. Floral mosaic inlays decorate the perimeter walkways as a curved escalator dramatically rises in the back, all leading toward culinary and entertainment.

Casino

The 210,000-square-foot gaming area is divided into two spacious levels, with high ceilings and hand-assembled red Murano glass chandeliers transplanted from their original home, Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. The first floor features more than 3,100 classic and state-of-the-art slot machines, 143 table games and a stunning casino bar centrally located at the heart of the casino beneath a grand staircase. An 88-table Poker Room on the second level is flanked by secluded terraces overlooking the gaming floor, offering high-end poker, VIP and private-gaming experiences. Located off the main Casino Floor, the exclusive gaming area features a total of 53 high limit slot machines, video poker and reel games with betting minimums ranging from $5 to $500, as well as two private high-limit gaming rooms. Red Card, Wynn's loyalty rewards program, allows guests to accrue points and earn comps as they play.

Guestrooms and Suites

An unparalleled approach to comfort and luxurious design is apparent every step of the way and no more so evident than within the resort's 671 lavishly appointed guest rooms and suites. At 650 square feet, Encore Boston Harbor's Premier King and Double guest rooms are the largest hotel accommodations in New England. Signature Suites increase to 1,350 square feet; 18 Two-Bedroom Residences are 3,350 square feet; and two limited-availability villas total 5,800 square feet.

Designed in elegant neutral tones with floor-to-ceiling windows, each room highlights exclusive Encore Dream Beds, dressed in sumptuous 507-thread-count linens. Tech-friendly conveniences include flat-screen 4K ultra-high-definition televisions, high-speed Wi-Fi, bedside mobile charging devices, and a wireless iPad for one-touch access to room controls, resort information and guest services. Renowned voice-activation system, Alexa, controls curtains, lighting, heating and air-conditioning, and privacy settings.

Dining and Lounge Venues

Encore Boston Harbor offers 15 carefully curated dining and lounge concepts, ranging from fine to fast-casual. Dining highlights include Sinatra, a signature Wynn Resorts tribute to Ol' Blue Eyes, and one of only two restaurants in the world authorized by the Sinatra family, that offers a modern take on traditional Italian cuisine; Rare Steakhouse, featuring the most curated and unique steak program in New England and one of an exclusive collection of US restaurants to offer certified Kobe beef; and Fratelli, an Italian concept by famed restaurateurs Frank DePasquale and Nick Varano. Traditional Asian flavors are celebrated at Mystique, offering a variety of share plates and sushi; and Red 8, a staple at Wynn Macau, featuring authentic Cantonese noodles, Hong Kong barbecue and dim-sum; while more casual dining experiences include On Deck Burger Bar, The Oyster Bar, Garden Cafe, The Buffet, Dunkin' and Bru. Guests can also enjoy wines, beers and spirits at beverage outlets including Waterfront, Center Bar and Garden Lounge. For a late-night upscale lounge experience, Memoire, operated by Boston's Big Night Entertainment Group, features a rotating lineup of top DJ talent, including names from Wynn and Encore Las Vegas residencies.

Spa, Salon and Fitness

The Encore Boston Harbor features distinct spa, salon and fitness experiences across a 26,000-square-foot facility, one of the largest in New England. The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor offers an intimate retreat for relaxing the mind and body, beginning with a grand corridor entrance adorned with floor lanterns, Venetian chandeliers and hand-painted silk walls. The men's and women's locker rooms are richly finished spaces, where the lockers are covered in cream-colored crocodile leather, the perfect way to ease into the luxurious 17-treatment rooms to come. The spa specializes in techniques from around the world with treatments like the Good Luck Ritual, a customized massage, peppermint foot treatment, moisturizing hand therapy and botanical scalp treatment based on the five Chinese elements. Steam room, dry heat sauna, and hot and cold plunge pools are available to spa guests for an all-encompassing relaxation experience.

A glamorous salon and barber lie adjacent to The Spa, offering luxurious hair and nail treatments, in addition to cuts and colors. Just beyond, the Fitness Center offers equipment from Woodway, Cybex, Life Fitness and Peloton. Fitness classes, including spinning, yoga, Pilates, conditioning and meditation, are offered daily and a team of nationally certified personal trainers are available for private instruction.

Art

Boston's only 24-hour world-class art destination, the Encore Boston Harbor features millions of dollars of modern, contemporary and pop-culture art. One of the more iconic pieces is Popeye, a reexamination by artist Jeff Koons of the relationship of kitsch to high art expressed on a heroic scale and rendered in mirror-polished stainless-steel. At 6 feet 5 inches tall and more than 2,000 pounds of candy colors, Popeye puts a childlike pop of joy into the guest experience. Prominently displayed at the base of the curved escalators in the Garden Lobby is Viola Frey's Amphora IV. At once ancient and contemporary, the work juxtaposes contemporary figures on a classical form. Located along Harborwalk, three 20-foot-high stainless-steel portraits of women by Jaume Plensa feel as totemic as ancient monolithic sculptures but are contemporary portraits of spirituality and beauty. Design pieces decorate throughout, such as the sculptural chandelier by designer Hervé Van der Straeten suspended above the bar in Sinatra, putting traditional craftsmanship in contemporary context. Combining patinated bronze and white alabaster, Lustre Galatée n˚ 507 reads like a single, faceted glowing gemstone. A pair of polychrome patinated metal Art Deco-style panels, hanging in the Garden Lobby near the Tower Suites, have a storied history. Once the elevator doors of the historic Mayflower Hotel in Akron, Ohio, which opened in 1931 and played host to many Hollywood luminaries in its heyday, the panels gain new life – and new relevance – as symbols of America's first Mayflower, which brought settlers to the New World, just a short distance from Boston.

Retail

The luxury retail esplanades at Encore Boston Harbor house Wynn Collection, Wynn Beauty and Wynn Men's. Unique fashion collections will include top designers and Wynn Beauty will feature Tom Ford Beauty as the premier cosmetics and fragrance line, including a bespoke fragrance bar. The Wynn Drugstore will house various sundries and giftables.

Harborwalk & Gardens

Lush plantings, turf lawns and conveniently located walkways and biking trails are intentionally designed to keep open views and encourage exploration along the six-acre Harborwalk Entry Garden. Located along the southernmost edge of the resort, the Mystic Shoreline garden complements the resort's perfectly manicured landscape, offering a "natural" look at the river's shore. Oak Plaza anchors the center of the park-like garden with a 45-foot majestic red oak, surrounded by scotch pines and lush weeping cherries. Spruce tree masses define the surrounding spaces, with accents of dogwood, magnolia, serviceberry, and Japanese maple sprinkled throughout for a diversity of color and seasonal variation. The South Lawn Garden, designed to emulate a park, has the capability to accommodate events of various sizes, and an additional two intimate lawns are nestled closely near evergreen masses of Spruce and Magnolia trees. Visible to hotel and spa guests only, a 10,000-square-foot visual garden is set atop the podium roof, where over 6,000 seasonal blooms are planted in floral parterres shaped into geometric patterns and large flowers.

Meetings and Events

Encore Boston Harbor elevates meetings and conventions experiences by offering the second largest single-span ballroom in Boston, state-of-the-art production capabilities, concierge-level service, and multiple, versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces, making it the premier destination for meetings, conferences, weddings and other celebrations on the East coast. Encore Boston Harbor features more than 50,000 square feet of state-of-the-art conference space on the lobby level and 21,000 square feet of seasonal outdoor space overlooking the Boston Harbor and skyline. Event space includes ten break-out rooms, a promenade and a 37,000-square-foot single span grand ballroom.

Transportation

Through a robust water transportation system, custom-built Encore Premium Harbor Shuttles transport guests year-round from Boston directly to the resort. The low-profile European-style boats feature plush seating, gloss-varnished teak wood and a below-deck salon seating area with large hull windows and overhead skylights. Additionally, luxury park-and-ride services are available from select locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and complimentary shuttle services are offered from nearby train stations directly to Encore Boston Harbor.

About Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor is a $2.6 billion five-star global destination gaming resort featuring 671 hotel rooms with sweeping views of the Boston skyline and Boston Harbor, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 15 dining and lounge venues, and state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth.

Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River and connected to Boston Harbor, Encore Boston Harbor has opened up the Everett shoreline to the public for the first time in more than a century. The resort has created a six-acre park along the water which features pedestrian and bicycle paths that provide access to the waterfront, an events lawn, picnic and public viewing areas. Ornate floral displays, public art, retail and dining experiences will overlook the Encore Harborwalk.

Encore Boston Harbor encourages guests to visit the resort via public transportation, and have introduced new, high-quality services to make that easy. These services extend throughout the region and run day and night – providing excellent travel options for guests coming from Greater Boston, Eastern Massachusetts, or out of state. Visit http://www.encorebostonharbor.com for more information and trip planning tools.

