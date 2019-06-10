Encore Boston Harbor Selects Gaming Partners International As The Supplier Of Choice For Their Table Games Equipment

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Partners International (GPI), a leading provider of casino currency, playing cards, dice, table layouts, gaming tables and accessories announces they have received a significant order from Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts. This is a Wynn Resorts property. Encore Boston Harbor is slated to open in June 2019.

GPI is supplying the property with over 200 custom (Wynn) designed gaming tables, fully accessorized for operation; RFID enabled casino security, including gaming chips and high value gaming plaques, along with CIS functionality in the casino cage for currency validation and authentication; custom poker equipment, dice as well as various support equipment to secure gaming integrity.

About Gaming Partners International (GPI)

Gaming Partners International (GPI) manufactures and supplies an all-inclusive range of table game products and RFID equipment to licensed casinos worldwide. Under the brand names of Paulson, Bourgogne et Grasset (BG), Bud Jones and Gemaco, GPI provides high-quality casino currency such as chips, plaques and jetons. Each line offers its own set of innovative design and security features. GPI is a leading provider of RFID and the exclusive provider of SMART RFID products. This, alongside a complete line-up of gaming furniture, layouts, playing cards, dice, accessories and table displays makes GPI the one-stop solution for all table game needs.

GPI was acquired by the Angel Group in May 2019. Angel manufactures and distributes the internationally recognized Angel Playing Cards, Angel Eye and the Super Eye dealing shoes.

