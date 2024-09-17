Encore Clinical Holdings Corp Acquiring Ohio Wound Care in Northeastern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Clinical Holdings Corp is excited to announce the expansion of its wound care business in Northeast Ohio with the acquisition of a controlling interest of Ohio Wound Care effective September 1st. As the largest provider of wound care in Ohio, this strategic expansion of Encore Clinical Holdings' footprint significantly increases the volume of patients served, with providers now seeing an average of 8,000 wounds per week across Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. The expansion drives the innovative, technology-driven model, offering benefits such as cost savings for facilities and patients, maintaining facility census, improving patient outcomes through clinical stewardship, and providing accurate documentation for reimbursement purposes.

Ohio Wound Care currently serves multiple locations and over 1,000 patient beds throughout Northeast Ohio. Owner Nick Berardino said, "When we started in 2020, our goal was to better serve patients in the long-term care setting with superior wound care for improved outcomes. We are thrilled to partner with a leader in the industry to provide best-in class care for an even broader population. This will allow us to expand our vision for innovative wound care solutions."

Neall French, a shareholder at Encore Holdings Corp, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and expansion, stating, "Joe and Nick have built great companies in healthcare, and we are fortunate for the opportunity to work with them and their team to continue to broaden the very successful Encore Wound Care business model. Our offering is attracting the top talent and personnel across the region, which signifies the infrastructure and team we have in place."

This expansion represents the continuing opportunity for Encore Clinical Holdings Corp, reinforcing its commitment and mission to delivering high-quality wound care and expanding its services to meet the growing needs of patients across Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and beyond.

Encore Wound Care offers a diverse team of Advanced Practice Providers dedicated to addressing the specific needs of long-term care patients. With a focus on clinical expertise and a commitment to evidence-based practices, we drive exceptional patient outcomes and enhance their quality of life. Our understanding of long-term care regulations integrated with proprietary software technology provides an added layer of clinical support and documentation for patients with complex medical needs.

