Encore Clinical Holdings Corp Expanding Encore Wound Care into Kentucky

CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Clinical Holdings Corp is excited to announce the expansion of its wound care business into Kentucky effective July 2024. As the largest provider of wound care in Ohio, this strategic expansion of Encore Clinical Holdings' footprint significantly increases the volume of patients served, with providers now seeing an average of 8,000 wounds per week across Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. The expansion drives the innovative, technology-driven model, offering benefits such as cost savings for facilities and patients, maintaining facility census, improving patient outcomes through clinical stewardship, and providing accurate documentation for reimbursement purposes.

Encore Wound Care Kentucky partner, Tyler Burke has been recognized as an outstanding entrepreneur of several healthcare businesses and he has put together an outstanding team of clinicians and management, who are committed to delivering exceptional care and results. This acquisition aligns with Encore Clinical Holdings' mission to provide superior outcomes for patients and enhance the services offered to facility partners.

Neall French, a shareholder at Encore Holdings Corp, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and expansion, stating, "Tyler has built great companies in healthcare, and we are fortunate for the opportunity to work with him and his team to continue to broaden the very successful Encore Wound Care business model. We have the team and resources in place to bring superior outcomes and results to our patients and facility partners."

Tyler Burke, shareholder at Encore Wound Care Kentucky "We are beyond excited to bring Encore's innovative technology and progressive clinical treatments to the Commonwealth. There is a gap in our market for comprehensive and patient centered care and we intend to fill that gap. We are confident that with team of successful healthcare professionals we have assembled, we will continue to bring the same unparalleled service and superior clinical outcomes that have allowed Encore to become the leader in each market it services. "

This expansion represents a landmark moment for Encore Clinical Holdings Corp, reinforcing its commitment and mission to delivering high-quality wound care and expanding its services to meet the growing needs of patients across Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and beyond.

About Encore Wound Care

Encore Wound Care offers a diverse team of Advanced Practice Providers dedicated to addressing the specific needs of long-term care patients. With a focus on clinical expertise and a commitment to evidence-based practices, we drive exceptional patient outcomes and enhance their quality of life. Our understanding of long-term care regulations integrated with proprietary software technology provides an added layer of clinical support and documentation for patients with complex medical needs.

