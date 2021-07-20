enCore Energy provides South Texas Uranium operations update

Paul Goranson, enCore Energy Chief Executive Officer said, "Our team at enCore has been executing our South Texas strategy which prioritizes restoring the Rosita processing facility to production capability along with securing additional resources to feed the plant over the coming years We will continue to move forward on our initiatives, meeting our key milestones while nuclear energy continues to establish itself as the low carbon emission, affordable and sustainable energy source."

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp. is a U.S. domestic uranium developer focused on becoming a leading in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium producer. The Company is led by a team of industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in the development and operations of in situ recovery uranium operations. enCore Energy's opportunities are created from the Company's transformational acquisition of its two South Texas production facilities, the changing global uranium supply/demand outlook and opportunities for industry consolidation. These short-term opportunities are augmented by our strong long term commitment to working with local indigenous communities in New Mexico where the company holds significant uranium resources.

