Encore Funding Appoints Dale Busbee as Vice President of Business Development

CLEVELAND, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Funding, a leading alternative lender specializing in the staffing and transportation industries, proudly announces the appointment of Dale Busbee as Vice President of Business Development.

With over 25 years of executive leadership and sales expertise, Dale Busbee brings a wealth of experience to Encore. His professional background spans commercial lending, banking, retail, recruiting, and staffing. As a former business owner for seven years, Dale has a deep understanding of providing working capital facilities through Accounts Receivable Financing and Asset-Based Lending, exclusively for small to mid-sized businesses in the US.

"My goal is to build enduring consultative partnerships with every business professional I engage with," states Dale. "I consult daily with current and prospective business owners on issues including financing, payroll & taxes, sales and marketing, software support, growth/expansion initiatives, and exit strategies."

Dale's specialties include Factoring, Accounts Receivable Finance, Asset-Based Lending, Purchase Order Finance, and Payroll Funding.

Joel Adelman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Encore, says, "Dale is widely recognized as a leading expert in the industry. We've added an all-star to the team who will make us even better. His consultative approach enables him to connect with others, which will greatly benefit those doing business with Encore." Adelman adds Busbee to the wealth of talent he assembled when he brought several original leaders to Encore from Advance Partners, a private lending organization he began in 1998 and sold to Paychex in 2015.

Before joining Encore, Dale spent over 14 years as Senior Vice President of Business Development for national companies eCapital and Prosperity Funding, specializing in payroll funding, invoice factoring, freight factoring, lines of credit, asset-based lending, and equipment financing.

Dale holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Lamar University. In his leisure time, Dale enjoys traveling with his wife and family, playing competitive racquetball, and supporting his favorite college and NFL teams.

More About Encore

Encore Funding is a premier alternative lender founded by visionary entrepreneur Joel Adelman. Specializing in delivering working capital, consulting, and innovative software solutions, Encore partners with growth-focused entrepreneurs to fuel their success. Beyond receivables financing, Encore provides the strategic support and resources essential for achieving significant returns.

With a focus on investing in staffing agencies, Encore is committed to launching and accelerating the growth of entrepreneurs. Clients supported by Encore experience growth at three times the industry rate, reflecting the company's dedication to driving exceptional business outcomes.

Encore Funding currently provides over $1 billion in annual funding, enabling over 150,000 people to be paid each year through its services. Encore's leadership team has collaborated for over 25 years, delivering expertise and success to the staffing industry. Adelman and his team continue to build the Encore brand as entrepreneurs serving entrepreneurs. Discover Encore's cutting-edge funding solutions and services by clicking here.

