Encore Funding's Chad Eberly Named a 2026 ABF Journal Legends & Leaders Award Recipient

Encore Funding General Manager recognized in the NextGen category for his impact on the specialty finance industry.

CLEVELAND, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Funding, an alternative lender that unlocks capital and strategic support for entrepreneurs in the staffing and transportation industries, is pleased to announce General Manager and Co-Founder Chad Eberly has been named a recipient of the 2026 ABF Journal Legends & Leaders Award in the NextGen category.

Encore's Chad Eberly

The Legends & Leaders Award, presented by ABF Journal, recognizes individuals who have set the standard for excellence and made a profound impact on the specialty finance industry, whether through pillar-like leadership, innovative disruption, or the precision of a master dealmaker.

Eberly joined Encore Funding at its founding after seven years of experience at PwC, where he served large banking clients, hedge funds, fintech companies, and insurance institutions. Since joining Encore, he has played a central role in building the firm's client relationships, credit discipline, and operational foundation.

Among his recent contributions, Eberly has been instrumental in deepening Encore's partnerships with banking partners, positioning the firm as a preferred alternative financier for institutions with deals that fall outside traditional credit parameters. Eberly celebrates this as a winning formula that will continue to produce quality leads.

"This recognition is a reflection of the team we've built and the clients we've had the privilege of serving," said Eberly. "Specialty finance is a relationship business at its core, and everything we do at Encore is built around integrity and client service. We have the best people in the industry and empower them to be leaders within the business."

Eberly credits the firm's success to a disciplined focus on four core pillars: credit, new clients, existing clients, and the team, a framework he has embraced as central to Encore's growth and long-term durability. He remains focused on expanding access to alternative finance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, a segment he believes remains underserved by traditional lending institutions.

"I believe the industry must get better at properly educating the small and medium-sized business community about what alternative finance options exist," said Eberly. "They deserve the additional support and services that come with alternative financing, which often provides greater availability and scalability than traditional lending products. These more durable alternative financing programs can better support clients through both challenging and good times."

The 2026 ABF Journal Legends & Leaders award recipients can be viewed in the digital publication here. The profile on Chad Eberly is featured on page 66.

MEDIA CONTACT

Don Provident [email protected]

About Encore Funding

Encore Funding is an alternative lender, founded by entrepreneur Joel Adelman, that delivers working capital, consulting and software to growth-minded entrepreneurs. Beyond receivables financing, the firm offers advisory support and resources needed to drive solutions and positive returns. Encore invests in staffing agencies, transportation, and entrepreneurs seeking to drive business, economic and community impact. For more information, visit encore-funding.com.

SOURCE Encore Funding