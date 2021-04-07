Encore Healthcare and MedSouth Inc Announce Milestone Achievements in Home Respiratory Care

WATERLOO, Iowa, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VGM & Associates, a division of VGM Group, Inc., is excited to announce their vendor partner, Encore Healthcare, is releasing version three of their Nexus software.

MedSouth announced today that at the end of 2020 they achieved significant patient care outcomes with Encore Healthcare's Nexus Software. To date MedSouth's Respiratory Therapists have engaged over 2700 patients and completed 80,000 clinical assessments on patients enrolled in the ongoing Nexus clinical management program.

Encore Healthcare partnered with MedSouth in June of 2019 and the program has reduced complex respiratory readmission by >60% with both their joint venture hospital partnerships featuring MedSouth's Air Management tm post discharge transition of care program and from community referrals that begin with physician offices.

"Medsouth has demonstrated it can provide an advanced clinical level of care and coordinate hospital & physician objectives because of the Nexus platform," [said Jon Coy, RRT, Area Vice President]. "The clinical assessments have dramatically increased our effectiveness by customizing the visits, and our respiratory clinical staff have excelled at meeting their patients' plan of care goals."

"We have used other platforms before but nothing compares to the outcomes, analytic insights, and growth we have been able to achieve with Nexus platform," [Gregory Duckworth, Senior Vice President]

About Encore Healthcare

Founded in 2015, Encore Healthcare is reinventing respiratory population health by empowering HME providers and Payers with the Nexus software platform that transform the lives of respiratory patients.



The Encore team has successfully implemented respiratory population health programs with Physician practices, Hospital systems, Sub-Acute facilities and Payers to achieve outstanding outcomes. The Nexus platform aligns HME respiratory providers across traditional boundaries while increasing provider productivity and clinical outcomes with their Ventilator/High Risk COPD patients.

Nexus - Respiratory Disease Management & Population Health Software

Nexus is a scalable, clinically oriented, respiratory management software that enables HMEs to transform how they manage their existing ventilator & high-risk respiratory populations. Nexus outcomes and patient management workflow positions the HME provider for innovative value-based payor contracts, and new partnerships with physician groups and hospital systems. Nexus allows HMEs to continually assess patient progress, intervene with clinical protocols, instruct to improve patient self-management, and apply powerful analytics to report on population health management goals.

About VGM & Associates

VGM & Associates is the nation's largest and most comprehensive member service organization (MSO) for post-acute healthcare including DME/HME, respiratory, sleep, wound care, complex rehab, women's health, home modifications, and orthotics and prosthetics providers. Over 2,500 providers with nearly 7,000 locations rely on VGM to connect them to valuable resources every single day. For more information, visit www.vgm.com .

