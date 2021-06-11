Encore Healthcare Announces Staggering Results in New Nexus TeleRespiratory Care Pilot Using Data to Predict when Oxygen/Nebulizer Patients Need Non-Invasive Ventilation (NIV) Before Hospitalizations Happen

LIVINGSTON, Tenn., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Healthcare announces staggering results from their new oxygen and nebulizer management Nexus TeleRespiratory Care model. Encore has used its over 20 million data points from chronic respiratory failure patients on home ventilatilation to build a predictive model that allows Home Medical Equipment (HME) providers to identify when patients need services before they end up in the hospital multiple times. In the initial pilot with a national HME provider Encore identified 12.5% of patients on oxygen/nebulizers needed additional services including medications, NIV and High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO).

"During 2020 and the height of COVID-19 we set out to create a new model that allowed us to improve outcomes for oxygen and nebulizer patients while helping the provider identify risk using predictive modeling," said Zach Gantt, RRT, CEO of Encore Healthcare. "The result was a model that manages symptoms, tracks progression of disease, reduces readmissions, and identifies when patients need medications, oxygen, NIV and HFCWO before the patient is severely compromised."

These results are an example of how data can drive better patient outcomes and revenue to HME providers at the same time.

About Encore Healthcare

Founded in 2015, Encore Healthcare is reinventing respiratory population health by empowering HME providers and Payers with the Nexus software platform that transforms the lives of respiratory patients.

The Encore team has successfully implemented respiratory population health programs with Physician practices, Hospital systems, Sub-Acute facilities, and Payers to achieve outstanding outcomes. The Nexus platform aligns HME respiratory providers across traditional boundaries while increasing provider productivity and clinical outcomes with their Ventilator/High-Risk COPD patients.

Nexus - Respiratory Management Software

Nexus is a scalable, clinically oriented, respiratory management software that enables HMEs to transform how they manage their existing oxygen, ventilator & high-risk respiratory populations. Nexus outcomes and patient management workflow positions the HME provider for innovative value-based payor contracts, and new partnerships with physician groups and hospital systems. Nexus allows HMEs to continually assess patient progress, intervene with clinical protocols, instruct to improve patient self-management and apply powerful analytics to report on population health management goals.

Media Contact:

Zach Gantt

931.261.9302

[email protected]

www.encorehc.com

