Encore Healthcare Names Katie Pennington, RRT as Director of Clinical Operations

LIVINGSTON, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, February 16th, 2021, Encore Healthcare announced Katie Pennington, RRT as Director of Clinical Operations for the company. Katie has served as Encore's Clinical Implementation Specialist over the last year and has established an outstanding reputation with Encore customers for clinical and operational excellence.

"Katie's dedication to the success of Encore and more importantly, to the success of the patients we serve, is inspiring to our customers and staff," said Carrie Hylton, RRT, VP of Clinical Operations for Encore. "We are excited to have Katie on our team and see her grow as a Respiratory Therapist and as a leader."

Encore is positioned for rapid growth in 2021-2022 with the launch of the newest versions of Nexus software designed for Ventilator patients and clinical tracking of Oxygen patients. In addition to the development of a state-of-the-art Respiratory call center to assist in the management of chronic respiratory patients for its customers.

About Encore Healthcare

Founded in 2015, Encore Healthcare is reinventing respiratory population health by empowering HME providers and Payers with the Nexus software platform that transforms the lives of respiratory patients.

The Encore team has successfully implemented respiratory population health programs with Physician practices, Hospital systems, Sub-Acute facilities, and Payers to achieve outstanding outcomes. The Nexus platform aligns HME respiratory providers across traditional boundaries while increasing provider productivity and clinical outcomes with their Ventilator/High-Risk COPD patients.

Nexus - Respiratory Management Software

Nexus is a scalable, clinically oriented, respiratory management software that enables HMEs to transform how they manage their existing ventilator & high-risk respiratory populations. Nexus outcomes and patient management workflow positions the HME provider for innovative value-based payor contracts, and new partnerships with physician groups and hospital systems. Nexus allows HMEs to continually assess patient progress, intervene with clinical protocols, instruct to improve patient self-management and apply powerful analytics to report on population health management goals.

www.EncoreHC.com

