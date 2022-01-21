Encore Healthcare's VP of Clinical Operations Carrie Hylton-Proffitt, RRT Achieves Accreditation With ACHC

LIVINGSTON, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Healthcare proudly announces that Carrie Hylton-Proffitt, RRT, VP of Clinical Operations, has earned certification by Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) to provide consulting services. As a Certified Consultant, Carrie Hylton-Proffitt completed an intensive consultant training program demonstrating competence in ACHC survey preparation, including comprehensive knowledge of standards and processes for Pharmacy and DMEPOS.

Carrie Hylton-Proffitt, RRT

The ACHC Consultant Certification program is designed for consultants who prepare healthcare providers for ACHC accreditation. The program is instructed by ACHC Clinical Compliance Educators who have extensive experience operating healthcare organizations, surveying to ACHC standards, and leading accreditation workshops.

"At Encore Healthcare, we are committed to providing the most comprehensive services for our Nexus software clients," said Dan Easley, Encore's Chief Strategy Officer. "In choosing an ACHC Certified Consultant, our clients can be assured that Encore is well-prepared to assist them throughout the entire accreditation process to successfully achieve and maintain accreditation."

Carrie is a proactive leader with strengths in communication, clinical excellence, and team collaboration. She is a results-focused senior executive that HME clients count on for her critical thinking, workflow design, and implementation of clinical solutions. She has a unique skill set and has overseen or assisted with the accreditation of over forty HME providers ranging from small startups to National HME providers.

Accreditation is a process of review that healthcare organizations participate in to demonstrate the ability to meet predetermined criteria and standards established by national regulations and the accrediting organization. Accreditation distinguishes agencies as credible and reputable organizations dedicated to ongoing and continuous compliance with the highest standard of quality. ACHC collaborates with industry experts to create standards to ensure that quality is maintained throughout all aspects of the organization.

ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. They are ISO 9001:20015 certified and have CMS Deeming Authority for Home Health, Hospice, Renal Dialysis, and DMEPOS.

Encore Healthcare is a Software as a Service (SAAS) company that provides the innovative Nexus respiratory management software. Labeled by HME News as the Nexus between Respiratory Therapists and outcomes in the recent cover story . Encore is elevating Respiratory Care in the Home by pioneering a new model focused on clinical outcomes.

